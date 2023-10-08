Evening briefing: Israeli Ambassador speaks on India's support, Hamas kidnaps kids on call with mother; all latest news

Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon said India's support is significant to Israel for two reasons and the first one of them is India's importance in the world. The second one, Naor explained, is linked to India's long fight against terrorism. "India comes from a position of a country who knows terrorism So it comes from a point of knowledge and not of ignorance. And for that, we are very much thankful. And again, Israel needs only moral and political support. Work on the ground we know how to do it, but we need to have the ability to execute the plan in order to make sure that Hamas will not threaten anyone else again," Naor said. After PM Modi's tweet on Saturday expressing solidarity with Israel, many Indian ministers, civil servants, and businessmen reached out to the ambassador, Naor confirmed. Dig Deeper

Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Dozens of Israeli civilians have been taken hostage by Hamas as part of the group’s surprise attack from Gaza. As families described the horror of losing contact with loved ones, an Israeli woman said that she was talking with her kids on the phone when they were kidnapped by Hamas militants. A man named Yoni Asher told CNN that after losing touch with his wife Doron and the couple’s two daughters, he later saw them on video being loaded into a cart. He realised they had been taken to Gaza by tracking their phones, “Later on when I saw the video there was no doubt. My wife and my two little daughters were on this cart. I know for sure they are taken," he said. Dig Deeper

Army launches search operation as Teesta river turns into potential minefield.

Central assistance for flood-hit Sikkim triggers political slugfest in Bengal.

Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann won't perform in Canada now: 'Responsible and necessary'.

'Thank you for the quick fix': Singapore Ambassador reacts after MCD corrects 'Singapur'.

Congress condemns attack on Israel after BJP's 'never forgive, never forget' dig.

ISRO gives health update of Aditya L1 spacecraft: 'On its way to Sun-Earth L1'.

Washington, D.C. sees 38% surge in homicides, highest in 17 years.

Israeli mother was on call with her kids as Hamas kidnapped them. Videos emerge.

China says two-state solution needed for Israel, Palestine.

Entertainment FocusIsraeli actor Gal Gadot has reacted to the ongoing crisis in Israel. After the Palestinian terror group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday, the actor took to her Instagram and shared that she is heartbroken by the turn of devastating events. The Wonder Woman actor took to Instagram to stand in solidarity with Israel and shared news reports on the attack on Gaza. “At least 250 Israeli have been murdered and dozens of women children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Palestinian military group Hamas,” the caption began. "Starting early morning more than 3,000 rockets were fire. Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1,500 injured and heavy fighting is still ongoing. ‘I hear their voices and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children’. My heart is aching. Praying for all of those in pain," she wrote. Dig Deeper

Team India commenced their 2023 World Cup campaign in spectacular fashion, despite losing the toss and being asked to bowl first against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The early proceedings saw Australia grappling with setbacks, with Mitchell Marsh being sent back to the pavilion soon after the start of the game;. Jasprit Bumrah struck early as Marsh was dismissed for a duck. While Warner showed signs of danger with his aggressive intent, it was Kuldeep Yadav who provided the breakthrough for India. In a moment of brilliance, Kuldeep executed a brilliant caught and bowler, with the Australian opener amassing 41 runs. As Warner departed, Australia's hopes rested heavily on the shoulders of the experienced Steve Smith, who had settled at the crease and was just four runs away from reaching his half-century. However, the Indian spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had other plans. Dig Deeper

