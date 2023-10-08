News / Cricket / Watch: Kohli in disbelief, Smith stares in shock as Jadeja outfoxes Australia star with absolute beauty in 2023 WC

Watch: Kohli in disbelief, Smith stares in shock as Jadeja outfoxes Australia star with absolute beauty in 2023 WC

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 08, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja outfoxed Steve Smith with a brilliant turn as Australia faced early setbacks in their World Cup opener against India.

Team India commenced their 2023 World Cup campaign in spectacular fashion, despite losing the toss and being asked to bowl first against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The early proceedings saw Australia grappling with setbacks, with Mitchell Marsh being sent back to the pavilion soon after the start of the game;. Jasprit Bumrah struck early as Marsh was dismissed for a duck. While Warner showed signs of danger with his aggressive intent, it was Kuldeep Yadav who provided the breakthrough for India. In a moment of brilliance, Kuldeep executed a brilliant caught and bowler, with the Australian opener amassing 41 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Smith; Kohli reacts(Hotstar)
As Warner departed, Australia's hopes rested heavily on the shoulders of the experienced Steve Smith, who had settled at the crease and was just four runs away from reaching his half-century. However, the Indian spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had other plans.

The Chennai pitch, known for its assistance to spinners, offered significant turn, and Jadeja expertly exploited these conditions. In a mesmerizing dismissal, Jadeja outfoxed Smith with a perfect delivery that turned sharply, leaving the Australian player stunned. Smith's defense was solid, but the ball spun past his outside edge and crashed into the off stump. The unexpected dismissal left Smith in disbelief, and even Virat Kohli, standing at slips, was shocked by the astounding amount of turn extracted from the pitch.

Watch the dismissal here:

Earlier, the Pat Cummins-led Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against Rohit Sharma's India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams, considered top contenders in the ODI World Cup, had met in a three-match bilateral series last month as well.

Shubman Gill remained absent from the Men in Blue's opening match due to illness, with Ishan Kishan replacing him. Rohit noted that the conditions favored the bowlers, with the pitch on the slower side, emphasizing the need to adapt quickly to the lines and lengths.

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, meanwhile, expressed confidence in his team's form, stating that they would take advantage of the sunny conditions and choose to bat first. He also mentioned the absence of Travis Head, Abbott, and Josh Inglis from the playing XI.

