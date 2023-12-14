Evening briefing: Kharge on Parliament security breach; Manipur violence victims' bodies airlifted, all latest news

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar over Wednesday's security breach in the parliament, reiterating his demand of a statement by Union home minister Amit Shah over the incident. Dig deeper

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge(PTI)

The bodies of 60 people killed in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur were on Thursday airlifted from morgues in Imphal hospitals and delivered to two hill districts, marking an end to months of speculation and possibly the beginning of a closure for the victims’ families. Dig deeper

One day, two wars, and what haunts the Biden presidency Dig deeper

Lab technician arrested for poisoning wife to death with cyanide in Bengaluru Dig deeper

'If intruders were Muslim...': Opposition slams 15 MPs' suspension over Lok Sabha security scare row Dig deeper

Who are the 14 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disregarding chair? Dig deeper

Pope Francis calls for a global treaty on artificial intelligence Dig deeper

'No peace until goals achieved': Russia's Putin on Ukraine war Dig deeper

Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed on Thursday that Shreyas Iyer will return as the side's captain for the 2024 Indian Premier League. Iyer had missed the 2023 edition due to injury, with Nitish Rana stepping in as skipper throughout the season as the Knight Riders finished seventh in the table. Iyer made a return to cricketing action in the 2023 Asia Cup in September-October, and also played a key role for India as the side reached the 2023 World Cup final last month. Dig deeper

Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that menstruation is not a 'handicap' and it shouldn’t warrant a specific policy for 'paid leave' for women. On Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to share her views on the remark made by the union women and child development (WCD) minister. The actor, who was last seen in the patriotic film Tejas, said ' women have always been working and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families or community or nation'. Dig deeper

