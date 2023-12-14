Who are the 14 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disregarding chair?

Fourteen opposition MPs including DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Congress' Manickam Tagore were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session of the parliament for disregarding the chair's direction and disrupting the house proceedings. **EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_14_2023_000056B)(PTI)

Among those suspended from the lower house are Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subbarayan, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan, Manickam Tagore, Dean Kuriakose, Hibi Eden, TN. Prathapan, Jothimani Sennimalai, and, Ramya Haridas.

Firstly, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution in the Lok Sabha to suspend the five MPs. "I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair ...to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session," the resolution read.

Later, another nine MPs were suspended for the remainder of the ongoing session.

BJD MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab was chairing the proceedings when the resolution was adopted.

The Opposition has demanded the resignation of union home minister Amit Shah in the wake of Wednesday's Lok Sabha security breach.

Who are the suspended MPs?

1. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi: She currently serves as an MP from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency. Daughter of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi also served as an MP representing the state in Rajya Sabha from 2007-2019.

2. Manickam Tagore: An MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, the Congress leader earlier represented the constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

3. PR Natrajan: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) leader represents Coimbatore constituency of Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha. He is the parliamentary group leader of CPI(M) in Loksabha.

4. VK Sreekandan: The Congress leader represents Kerala's Palakkad constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha. The 53-year-old leader is also the president of the Palakkad district Congress Committee.

5. Mohammad Jawed: Congress leader Jawed was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Bihar's Kishanganj constituency. A former working president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, he has served four terms as an MLA in Bihar legislative assembly.

6. SR Parthiban: The DMK leader represents Tamil Nadu's Salem constituency in the Lok Sabha. He previously served as an MLA from Mettur in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

7. S Venkatesan: The CPI(M) leader is an MP from Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. A Tamil writer, Venkatesan is a state committee member of the party. He is the state Honorary President of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association.

8. Benny Behanan: He is the Congress MP from Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. Behanan served as the MLA of Thrikkakara assembly constituency from 2011 to 2016 in the Kerala legislative assembly. He was the General Secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee for 17 years.

9. K Subbarayan: K Subbarayan is a member of the 17th Lok Sabha of India. He represents the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu and is a member of the Communist Party of India. He represented the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu in 14th Lok Sabha.

10. Dean Kuriakose: MP from Kerala's Idukki, Kuriakose served as the state president of Indian Youth Congress. A first time MP, he won the 2019 Lok Sabha election with record margin of 1.71 lakh votes.

11. Hibi Eden: Congress leader Hibi represents Kerala's Ernakulam constituency in the Lok Sabha. He is the son of the late George Eden, a long time Congress Ernakulam MP. He also served as an MLA of Ernakulam consitutency in Kerala legislative assembly from 2011-2019. Hibi was also the president of the NSUI, the students wing of the grand old party.

12. TN Prathapan: Congress MP from Kerala's Thrissur, Prathapan previously served as the MLA from Kodungallur assembly constituency in Kerala Legislative Assembly in 2011. He was previously elected as an MLA in 2001 and 2006 from Nattika assembly constituency.

13. Ramya Haridas: A social worker, Congress' Ramya currently serves as an MP from Kerala's Alathur since 2019. She is the only woman MP to be elected from the state in the 2019 elections. She is also the second-ever Dalit woman MP to have been elected from Kerala.

14. Jothimani Sennimalai: A politician, writer, and social worker, Congress' Sennimalai was elected as an MP from from Tamil Nadu's Karur in 2019. A young politician, Jothimani served separate terms as the General Secretary and Vice President of Indian Youth Congress and Tamil Nadu Youth Congress.

This suspension comes hours after TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was suspended for “unruly” conduct in the upper house of the parliament.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended the TMC MP for the remainder of the session after the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard.

Two intruders jumped into the chamber of the Lok Sabha when the house proceedings were in-session from the visitors' gallery. They later opened a smoke canister before being held by the present MPs.

The opposition has slammed the government for the security breach and are demanding a statement by Shah. They also seek action against BJP MP from Mysore-Kodagu Pratap Simha on whose recommendation the duo got an access pass to the Lok Sabha.