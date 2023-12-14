Kangana Ranaut reacts to Smriti Irani's opposition to paid menstrual leave policy for women: ‘Working woman is a myth’

Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that menstruation is not a 'handicap' and it shouldn’t warrant a specific policy for 'paid leave' for women. On Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to share her views on the remark made by the union women and child development (WCD) minister. The actor, who was last seen in the patriotic film Tejas, said ' women have always been working and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families or community or nation'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises Virat Kohli after his 50th ODI century Kangana Ranaut has taken to Instagram Stories to share her take on what Smriti Irani said about paid period leaves.

Kangana says ‘working woman is a myth’

Sharing screenshot of a recent Hindustan Times article titled, 'Menstruation not handicap, no need for ‘paid leave’ policy: Minister Smriti Irani', Kangana wrote, “Working woman is a myth, there has not been a single non-working woman in the history of mankind. From farming to house chores to rausing kids, women have always been working and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families or community or nation. Unless it is some specific medical condition, women don't need paid leaves for periods, please understand, it is periods, not some illness or handicap.”

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to talk about paid period leaves.

What Smriti Irani had said

Speaking in Rajya Sabha in response to a question, Smriti Irani had said, "As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of women’s life journey…We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation."

This is not the first time Kangana has taken to social media to share her views on current affairs. Be it box office numbers of films or the floods in Himachal Pradesh, the actor often shares her take on Instagram or X. In September, Kangana had reacted to India's name change buzz.

The actor had taken to X, and shared an old Hindustan Times report of her statement in which she had called for the change of the country's name from India two years ago. In her tweet, she detailed the importance of the name of 'Bharat.' She tweeted along with a screenshot of the 2021 article, "And some call it black magic …. It’s simply grey matter honey... Congratulations to everyone!! Freed from a slave name… Jai Bharat."

