Evening briefing: Petition against Hinduphobia in Canada, Congress' MP elections manifesto and all the latest news

A petition for the recognition of Hinduphobia in Canada has gained over 25,000 signatures, surpassing the required 500 for it to be referred to the government for a response. Launched on July 19, the petition seeks to define Hinduphobia and include it in the Human Rights Code to address systemic discrimination against Hindus, Hinduism, or Hinduness. It was sponsored by MP Melissa Lantsman, deputy leader of Canada's Conservative Party, and initiated by the Canadian Organisation for Hindu Heritage Education. Hinduphobia gained prominence in Canada following a video by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice, targeting Canadian Hindus of Indian origin. Several incidents of temple desecration with pro-Khalistan graffiti have also drawn attention to Hinduphobia in the country. Advocates hope that Parliament will introduce legislation recognizing and addressing Hinduphobia in Canada. Dig deeper A shortlist of the biggest headlines.

More news related to India-Canada

‘No impact on military ties’: Canada amid diplomatic standoff with India

India says will push ahead for parity in diplomatic presence with Canada

The Congress party has unveiled its election manifesto for the upcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh, promising a range of welfare measures, including health and accidental insurance schemes, a caste census, and the purchase of cow dung at ₹2 per kg. The party also pledged to waive farmers' loans up to ₹2 lakh per head, provide monthly stipends for unemployed educated youth, offer ₹1,500 per month to every woman, and ensure affordable LPG cylinders. Additionally, the manifesto includes a promise of no charges for the consumption of 100 units of power and half-tariff rates on 200 units, the resumption of the old pension scheme, free power for irrigation, and 27% reservation for the Other Backward Classes. The Congress also plans to provide monthly stipends to students in classes 1 to 12 and fill 200,000 government job vacancies. The Madhya Pradesh elections are scheduled for November 17. Dig deeper

More news related to MP assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls to be held in single phase on Nov 17; results on Dec 3

Congress releases 1st list of 144 candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls; fields Kamal Nath from Chhindwara

The Latest News

13 people killed in two separate blasts at firecracker factories in Virudhunagar district's Tamil Nadu Dig deeper

Fifth flight bringing back 286 more passengers including 18 Nepalese citizens from war-torn Israel under ‘Operation Ajay’ departs Dig deeper

India News

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh welcomed Supreme Court’s decision not to legalise same-sex marriages Dig deeper

Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai Dig deeper

Global Matters

White House sees no signs of a deepening engagement by Iran in the Israel-Hamas war Dig deeper

Europe is seeing a rise of "Islamist terrorism" and all states are threatened, says French President Emmanuel Macron Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Premature birth, defined as birth before 37 weeks of pregnancy, can be a challenging journey for parents. Dr. Suresh Birajdar, a Neonatologist and Pediatrician, offers insights on navigating the developmental concerns of premature babies. Premature births can happen for various reasons, making each baby's journey unique. Adjusted age, based on their due date, is crucial for assessing developmental milestones. Supporting growth and weight gain is a priority, often requiring neonatal intensive care. Respiratory challenges may necessitate oxygen or ventilation, but many preemies overcome them. Monitoring for neurodevelopmental delays and addressing feeding challenges is essential. Sensory sensitivities can be managed, and Kangaroo care aids development. Celebrating milestones and seeking support are vital for parents of premature babies, who can thrive with early intervention and parental love. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Despite their dominant performances against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting warns India about potential pressure from their home crowd during the 2023 World Cup. Ponting believes it only takes one poor game for the pressure to escalate. While India's team and individual players are highly talented, Ponting emphasizes the challenge of managing extreme pressure in a massive tournament. India's upcoming matches against New Zealand, England, and South Africa will test their momentum. Although they can't afford to underestimate the pressure's effects, India aims to continue their impressive form with players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to consider allowing the screening of Vijay's upcoming film, "Leo," from 7 AM instead of 4 AM as requested by Seven Screen Studios, the production banner. The government had initially limited showtimes between 9 AM and 1.30 AM, permitting five shows a day. Justice Anita Sumanath has scheduled a discussion with the film's producers and Tamil Nadu theatre owners' representatives to address the issue of scheduling five shows within this timeframe. "Leo" reunites Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after their 2021 blockbuster "Master" and is set to release on October 19 in multiple languages. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning