‘Bribe for questions' row: Mahua Moitra sues BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, SC lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai for defamation

ByHT News Desk
Oct 17, 2023 04:45 PM IST

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused TMC's Mahua Moitra of receiving bribes from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday filed a defamation suit in Delhi high court against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and several media organisations.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra(PTI)
Nishikant Dubey and Dehadrai had alleged that the MP had taken"bribes" to ask questions in the Lok Sabha. The plea was listed before bench of justice Sachin Datta today. The court said it would now hear the matter on Friday.

Jai Anant Dehadrai is said to be an estranged partner of Mahua Moitra. The lawyer is reportedly in the midst of a bitter feud with the TMC MP over the custody of their pet dog. The TMC lawmaker had filed multiple police complaints against Dehadrai in the last six months for alleged criminal trespass, theft, vulgar messages and abuse, news agency PTI reported.

Nishikant Dubey, who had written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla accusing Moitra of taking ‘bribes’ from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in the form of cash and ‘gifts’ to ask questions in parliament, has also written to Union minister for information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to investigate the IP addresses of her log-in credentials for the House.

Dubey had claimed that lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai had "shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged" between her and Darshan Hiranandani.

In response, Moitra had posted on social media platform X,"Am using all my ill gotten cash & gifts to buy a college/ university in which Degree Dubey can finally buy a real degree. Please @ombirlakota @loksabhaspeaker finish the enquiries against him for false affidavits & then set up my enquiry committee".

The Hiranandani Group has said there is ‘no merit’ in the allegations. “We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so”, the group said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha speaker referred Dubey's complaint against the MP to the ethics committee of the lower House. The ethics committee of the Lok Sabha is chaired by BJP member Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

(With bureau inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

