Evening briefing: Russia says stopped recruiting Indians for military; Jaishankar meets Maldives's Muizzu, and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.
Russia said on Saturday that it had stopped recruiting Indian nationals into its armed forces in April this year and that authorities are working for the early discharge of Indians who “voluntarily contracted for military service”. Dig deeper
External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday participated in the official handover ceremony of completed water and sewerage projects across 28 islands in the Maldives. "It was a pleasure to meet Dr S Jaishankar today and join him in the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of the Maldives," Muizzu posted on X. Dig deeper
Latest News
‘Banks must focus on core areas, use old ways to collect deposits’: Nirmala Sitharaman at RBI meet. Dig deeper
Nitin Gadkari warns Punjab of terminating highway projects, cites attacks on NHAI staff: 'No other option'. Dig deeper
Global Matters
‘Intervene in Bangladesh, save Hindus’: Indian-American lawmaker urges Antony Blinken. Dig deeper
Canada calls for religious inclusivity in talks with Bangladesh’s interim government. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will give its verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a joint silver medal in women's 50kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 by 9:30 pm IST on Saturday (August 10). Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, his 2001 hit film Murari, directed by Krishna Vamsi and starring Sonali Bendre, was re-released in 4K format. It collected more than ₹5.4 crore worldwide on August 9, its opening day. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Renovating your home is an exciting opportunity to transform your living space into a stunning sanctuary that perfectly blends with your personal style and offers functionality.. Dig deeper