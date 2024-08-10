Evening briefing: Russia says stopped recruiting Indians for military; Jaishankar meets Maldives's Muizzu, and more

Russia said on Saturday that it had stopped recruiting Indian nationals into its armed forces in April this year and that authorities are working for the early discharge of Indians who “voluntarily contracted for military service”. Dig deeper The Indian national working in the Russian army has made the statement in a fresh video released by him. (Representational imag)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday participated in the official handover ceremony of completed water and sewerage projects across 28 islands in the Maldives. "It was a pleasure to meet Dr S Jaishankar today and join him in the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of the Maldives," Muizzu posted on X. Dig deeper

Latest News

‘Banks must focus on core areas, use old ways to collect deposits’: Nirmala Sitharaman at RBI meet. Dig deeper

Nitin Gadkari warns Punjab of terminating highway projects, cites attacks on NHAI staff: 'No other option'. Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘Intervene in Bangladesh, save Hindus’: Indian-American lawmaker urges Antony Blinken. Dig deeper

Canada calls for religious inclusivity in talks with Bangladesh’s interim government. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will give its verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a joint silver medal in women's 50kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 by 9:30 pm IST on Saturday (August 10). Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, his 2001 hit film Murari, directed by Krishna Vamsi and starring Sonali Bendre, was re-released in 4K format. It collected more than ₹5.4 crore worldwide on August 9, its opening day. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Renovating your home is an exciting opportunity to transform your living space into a stunning sanctuary that perfectly blends with your personal style and offers functionality.. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.)