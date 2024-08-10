Canada calls for religious inclusivity in talks with Bangladesh’s interim government

The Canadian government has said it looks forward to engaging with the interim government in Bangladesh, towards an “inclusive” process that includes religious minorities. Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly (AFP)

In a statement on Friday, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said that Ottawa “supports a peaceful way forward in the resolution of the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh” and welcomed the inauguration of the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

“In this regard, we welcome the inauguration of a new interim government, led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus. This is the first step in restoring peace, to pave the way for free and fair elections and democratic governance,” she said.

“During this period of transition, Canada looks forward to engaging with the interim government in supporting a process that is inclusive with broad political participation by all sectors of society, including religious minorities, youth, women and other minorities,” the statement added.

The Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre also addressed the turmoil and said the Conservative Party stood with the people of Bangladesh during this “difficult time.”

“We are very concerned about the hundreds killed and thousands injured during student-led protests and horrified by the subsequent violence against religious minorities, including Hindus and Christians, who are being senselessly targeted by violent mobs,” he added.

Poilievre also said, “We call for the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, ensuring all Bengalis are protected and enjoy equal citizenship. We call for justice for the murdered and the persecuted, and an end to the violence against Bangladesh’s religious minorities.”

Earlier, Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, said it was “deeply concerned by reports of violence in Bangladesh, particularly targeting religious minorities and other vulnerable groups.”

“We strongly condemn these actions and urge an end to the violence and a peaceful way forward,” it added.

Minorities of Bangladeshi-origin in Canada have protested the violence against them following the departure of Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister. They held a demonstration at the City Hall in Calgary on Wednesday against the “persecution” of minorities and held a vigil at the city council in London, Ontario on Friday to raise awareness over the “genocide” of Bangladeshi Hindus.