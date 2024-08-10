‘Intervene in Bangladesh, save Hindus’: Indian-American lawmaker urges Antony Blinken

Shri Thanedar, an Indian-American member of the United States Congress, has written to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, seeking intervention by President Joe Biden's administration against the ongoing ‘coordinated' targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh. Hundreds of Bangladeshi Hindus have been demonstrating on the streets of Dhaka, in protest against the violence against the Hindu minority community after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (AFP)

“With Muhammad Yunus stepping up as the interim prime minister, the US has obligation to assist this new government to ensure that the violence and civil unrest comes to an end. I urge the Biden administration to grant persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus and other religious minorities, temporary protected status as refugees,” Thanedar's Friday letter to Blinken, read.

“Many from the international community, including some in my own district, have condemned these violent actions. When the Congress returns from recess, we must hold hearings to learn more about the failures to protect the Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh, and how to prevent such actions from happening in the future. We must do everything to support them in this critical time,” he added.

On Thursday, Yunus, Bangladesh's 84-year-old Nobel laureate, was sworn in as the ‘chief adviser,' a role in which the renowned economist will lead the Asian nation's interim government – he will be assisted by a 16-member advisory council – an arrangement necessitated by the August 5 ouster and escape to India of Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister since 2009, following a student-led uprising.

However, the fall of Hasina-led government was followed by attacks on Bangladesh's minorities, particularly Hindus. At around 8% (1.3 crore; as per the 2022 census), Hindus are the largest minority group in the country of 170 million people.

Minority community members in Bangladesh have faced at least 205 attacks in 52 districts since the now-former premier's exit, according to two Hindu organisations: Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.

(With PTI inputs)