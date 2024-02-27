 Evening briefing: SC's contempt notice to Patanjali; all latest news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Evening briefing: SC's contempt notice to Patanjali, Himachal Cong MLAs cross vote in RS polls; all latest news

Evening briefing: SC's contempt notice to Patanjali, Himachal Cong MLAs cross vote in RS polls; all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Feb 27, 2024 06:05 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained Patanjali Ayurveda Limited from advertising its medicinal products and issued a contempt of court notice to its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for violating its November order. "We issue notice to show cause to Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishnan as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them. Ld counsel accepts notice on their behalf. Reply within 2 weeks. List for consideration thereafter. We are dispensing with their personal presence for now.” Dig Deeper

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained Patanjali Ayurveda Limited from advertising its medicinal products and issued a contempt of court notice to its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for violating its November order.(REUTERS)
Several lawmakers are believed to have cross-voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Harsh Mahajan contesting the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, creating uncertainty over the future of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led state government. Congress leaders present during the voting indicated that nine lawmakers, including two independents, did not show their ballot papers to their polling agents, resulting in speculation that they may have voted against party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Dig Deeper

Rohit Sharma was both praised and criticised through the course of the last two Test matches - in Rajkot and Ranchi - despite India winning both the games. While few draw comparisons with Ben Stokes' aggressive style of play, especially through field placements, few others claimed that India "missed Virat Kohli's leadership", the remaining were all praise at how the veteran star led a gang of novices to take down one of the top teams in Test cricket. The win in Ranchi, by five wickets, where India bounced back from a first-innings deficit, saw the hosts become the first-ever side to beat England in a series in the Bazball era. Dig Deeper

The Bollywood film Article 370 does not face any ban in Gulf countries, sources have said. Sources further added that in certain Gulf countries, the film awaits certification. Earlier, a release from the public relations team of the film had claimed that the movie was banned in Gulf countries. The high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Article 370 was released in cinemas on February 23. Dig Deeper

