PM Modi's 'BFF' jibe at Congress, Left: 'Lathi in Kerala, samosa-tea outside'

PM Modi's 'BFF' jibe at Congress, Left: ‘Lathi in Kerala, samosa-tea outside’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 27, 2024 05:04 PM IST

PM Modi accused chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of corruption

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress and Left parties are "BFF (Best Friend Forever)" in other states but are sworn enemies in Kerala. He was speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit's padayatra in Thiruvananthapuram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates space infrastructure projects as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan look on.(ANI)
“They (Congress and Left) are each other's enemy in Kerala, however, outside the state they are BFF - Best Friend Forever. They have a different language in Thiruvananthapuram and a separate one in Delhi,” he said.

The Congress and CPI(M) are bitter rivals in Kerala. However, they are allies in West Bengal. The party recently solved such an inner contradiction in its INDIA bloc in Delhi, Gujarat and Goa, as it announced its seat-sharing agreement with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"The Communists in response, lathi-charged the Congress workers and termed their previous administrations as being involved in various scams. However, outside Kerala, at the INDI alliance meetings, they sit together, eat samosas and biscuits, and have tea," he said.

"So in Thiruvananthapuram they say one thing and in Delhi they say something else. The people of Kerala will answer this betrayal in the coming LS polls," he added.

PM Modi appealed to the people of Kerala to make BJP win seats in the double digits.

He said Kerala has benefitted from the Centre's policy.

In the 2019 elections, the Congress won 15 of the state's 20 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP couldn't open its account.

INDIA alliance

The opposition bloc was created last year to present a joint front to the Bharatiya Janata Party juggernaut. However, the alliance has been jolted by several high-profile exits. While Nitish Kumar exited the alliance and joined hands with the BJP, Mamata Banerjee and Farooq Abdullah have decided to contest the elections alone in their respective states. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is also contesting the elections in Punjab alone.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

