 PM Modi launches 2,000 railway projects worth ₹41,000 crore | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi launches 2,000 railway projects worth 41,000 crore

PM Modi launches 2,000 railway projects worth 41,000 crore

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 01:32 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi launched 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth ₹41,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation more than 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around 41,000 crore. Addressing the event, Modi called it a symbol of the work culture of 'New India'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

"Today's programme is symbolic of New India's work ethic. Now, India works with an unprecedented speed at an unprecedented scale. Parting ways with small aspirations, today's India has moved on to dreaming big and realising those dreams at the earliest," Modi said.

He added that confidence in returning for the third term of the government.

"Today, the foundation stone for more than two thousand projects related to railways has been laid and inaugurated. Right now, the third term of this government is going to start in June. The scale and speed with which work has started is surprising everyone," he said.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

