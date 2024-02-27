Gaganyaan mission: PM Modi announces names of 4 astronauts for ISRO mission, netizens react

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of four astronauts who were selected for ISRO’s ambitious maiden manned space mission Gaganyaan. A video of the PM bestowing them with astronaut wings was also posted on Instagram. Since the news broke, people have been taking to various social media platforms to share their reactions to this update in the Gaganyaan Mission - so much so, that the name of the Indian space agency, ISRO, started trending on X. The image shows PM Modi with the four astronauts selected for ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission. (Instagram/@https://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/gaganyaan)

All India Radio News shared a video along with a detailed description of the event on Instagram. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi bestows Astronaut wings to the astronaut-designates who have been selected for #Gaganyaan, India's human spaceflight mission,” they wrote.

They added that the Indian astronauts selected for the ISRO mission are - Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

The organisation also added a few words about the mission. “Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching crew of 3 members from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota into an approximately 400 Km Low Earth Orbit for a 3 days mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters,” they wrote.

The video that shows PM Modi’s interaction with the astronauts prompted people to post varied reactions on Instagram. Just like this individual who wrote, “Such a proud moment”. Another added, “Happy wishes to them”. A third posted, “Congratulations team India. Best of luck”. Some reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

As mentioned, people also took to X to share their reactions. An X user commented, “Historic and an inspiring moment”. Another expressed, “Again historic moment in the Indian space sector”. A third added, “Congrats to all the four heroes. Surely they and ISRO will make us proud even more than Chandrayaan-3”.