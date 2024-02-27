 Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Naran Rathwa joins BJP| All you need to know about him | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Naran Rathwa joins BJP| All you need to know about him

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Naran Rathwa joins BJP| All you need to know about him

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Feb 27, 2024 05:10 PM IST

Naran Rathwa is a veteran leader from Chhota Udepur in Gujarat.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Naran Rathwa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his son and a large number of supporters in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Naran Rathwa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his son and a large number of supporters in Gujarat on Tuesday.(X(formerly Twitter))
Congress' Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Naran Rathwa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his son and a large number of supporters in Gujarat on Tuesday.(X(formerly Twitter))

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil inducted Rathwa and others into the party by offering them saffron scarves and caps at the party's state headquarters 'Kamalam' in Gandhinagar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rathwa's induction is a major blow to the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He is a veteran leader from Chhota Udepur in Gujarat.

ALSO READ| PM Modi's 'BFF' jibe at Congress, Left: ‘Lathi in Kerala, samosa-tea outside’

Brief profile of Naran Rathwa

  • According to the official website of the Rajya Sabha, Rathwa holds B.A. and M.S.W. degrees. He has studied at S.N. College, Gujarat University, Ahmedabad and Gujarat Vidyapith, Ahmedabad (Gujarat).
  • His tenure as Rajya Sabha MP will end in April this year.
  • He is a five-time Lok Sabha MP, elected in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2004.
  • He served as Minister of State for Railways in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2004.
  • He also served as a member of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, from May 2021-April 2022.

ALSO READ| Big setback for BJP as its Karnataka MLA cross-votes for Congress in Rajya Sabha elections

Almost a week earlier, BJP president J P Nadda and three other candidates of the party were elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. Apart from Nadda, the three other candidates elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha were diamond baron Govindbhai Dholakia, BJP leaders Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On