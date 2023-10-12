Evening briefing: Supreme Court's remark in abortion case, 230 Indians to return under Op Ajay; and all the latest news

The Supreme Court on Thursday made strong observations while hearing the Centre's petition seeking revocation of its October 9 order that allowed a married woman to terminate her 26-week pregnancy ."We cannot kill a child," the SC bench, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, said. The court, however, told the Centre it has to balance the rights of the "living and viable foetus" with the mother's right of decisional autonomy. The court also asked the Centre and the woman's lawyer to talk to her about retaining the pregnancy for a few weeks. Dig deeper

The Supreme Court of India. (Representative photo)

More on abortion hearing: SC gives woman seeking abortion 24 hours to reconsider her decision

Supreme Court bench divided on abortion case, matter will be heard afresh

Around 230 Indian nationals would fly back from Israel under ‘Operation Ajay,’ the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, adding that the Indian Air Force (IAF) could also be roped in to bring Indians back home from the war-hit country. The flight is likely to land in India on Friday morning, Bagchi added. “A charter flight will reach Tel Aviv today later in the evening. It is expected to get 230 passengers onboard. We have all options, but the role of IAF can't be ruled out,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters in a weekly briefing. Dig deeper

More on Operation Ajay: Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians to fly back from Israel on Thursday

What is Operation Ajay? How Indians stranded in Israel will be brought back

The Latest News

Retail inflation slows to 5.02% in September Dig deeper

Pramod Sawant govt identifies land to build state’s IIT in south Goa’s Sanguem Dig deeper

India News

Ram Mandir Trust urges these people not to visit Ayodhya on Jan 22 consecration day Dig deeper

India’s unemployment rate at its lowest level in last 6 years, says PM Modi Dig deeper

Global Matters

Sri Lanka, China agree to restructure $4.2 billion of debt Dig deeper

Canada: At least 6 break-ins at Hindu temples in Ontario province Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Team India received a huge shot in the arm as soon as they landed in Ahmedabad on Thursday ahead of their big-ticket World Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan on Saturday (October 14). Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches of this World Cup after testing positive for dengue fever, hit the nets for the first time in more than a week. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Pakistani actor Mikaal Zulfiqar, who has been a part of several Pakistani shows and a few Indian and Pakistani films, has said that Bollywood exploits Pakistani actors. During an interview on The Knock Knock Show, Mikaal, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in Baby (2015) and in Shoot on Sight (2017) with Naseeruddin Shah, cited his prior experience of working in Bollywood, and said that Indian filmmakers often cast Pakistani actors in stereotypical roles. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Navratri is the festival of fasting and feasting. It is also the time to rejoice and have social gatherings. The nine-day festival is celebrated with diverse traditions across the country and notable one among them is Gujarat's folk dance Dandiya Raas. Devotees in Gujarat and even other parts of the country participate in this highly energetic dance form, wearing beautiful and colourful traditional outfits. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow.