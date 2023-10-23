Evening briefing: World's most toxic air in Delhi; toll in B'desh train accident rises to 15; and all the latest news

Delhi recorded the world's most toxic air on Monday morning. The national capital's air quality index rose to as high as 346 early on Monday, the highest among 110 global cities tracked by IQ Air. Several factors such as stubble burning, pollution from vehicles, construction and coal-fired power plants contributed to this. Anju Goel, an air quality research fellow at The The Energy and Resources Institute, told Bloomberg that the poor AQI is due to a drop in temperature and slow wind speeds which affected the dispersal of pollution. As per IQ Air data, Delhi recorded particulate matter (PM 2.5) of 296 micrograms per cubic meter of air, which is almost 20 times the WHO's recommended level of 15.

Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution near Mandi House in New Delhi on October 23.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt have paid tribute to former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi who died on Monday. Bedi, 77, died after battling a prolonged illness. The late sportsperson is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad Bedi and daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia. "Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP," Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X. Dig deeper.

Several members of the cricket fraternity also paid homage to the former India captain. “Bishan Singh bedi. One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family,” Irfan Pathan said. “Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the BCCI secretary said. Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended his condolences to Bedi's family on X. Dig deeper.

