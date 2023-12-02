'Ever seen his face?' Arvind Kejriwal slams Sunny Deol over 'betrayal'

AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol in Punjab's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency, accusing him of "betraying" the voters. He said the next time, the people of the constituency must vote for the aam aadmi (common man) as such "big people" would not work for their welfare. He also said that his party AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in next year's general elections. Actor and politician Sunny Deol(PTI file photo)

He accused MP Sunny Deol of being absent from the constituency.

"Last time, you elected Sunny Deol (from this seat). Did he ever come? Have you ever seen his face? He never came,” said Kejriwal.

Deol is a Bollywood star.

“We thought he was a very big actor and by giving him votes, he will do something. Such big people will do nothing. Give votes to 'aam aadmi', he will do something for you and he will pick up your phone...” he added.

Kejriwal accused the previous government of emptying the state's treasury.

"In the last one-and-half years, we have filled the treasury which they left empty. We will meet all your requirements,” he further said.

He slammed the opposition parties for constantly abusing the AAP government for doing work aimed at public welfare, be it the 'Tirath Yatra' pilgrimage scheme, free electricity, or any other project.

Sunny Deol joined the BJP in 2019. He won the Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab by a margin of over 82000 votes against BJP's Sunil Jakhar of the Congress.