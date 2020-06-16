Everest scaling Premlata Agrawal’s Padma Shri Award stolen in Jamshedpur

india

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:16 IST

Miscreants allegedly stole Premlata Agrawal’s prestigious Padma Shri award from her house in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Monday, her husband Vimal Agrawal informed on Monday evening. Agrawal is India’s oldest woman to climb Mount Everest.

Her husband filed a complaint with the police, a copy of which is with the HT, alleging that the thieves also stole Rs 20,000, 15 silver coins and two computer hard discs containing the videos and photos of his wife’s achievements and award-winning moments. The incident happened around 5 am.

“The thieves got into the house last night and took away my wife Premlata Agrawal’s Padma Shri Award along with Rs 20,000 in cash 15 silver coins and two computer hard discs containing videos and photos of her precious memories. Police team led by city Superintendent of police Subhas Chandra Jat had visited the spot – my 71, KD Flat house – with the dog squad this morning. The Inspector General and Kolhan Deputy inspector general of police too have taken cognizance of the incident. We are happy with the progress of the investigation,” said Vimal Agrawal.

Vimal said the family was not present at their 71, KD Flat house as they had stayed the night in their new house on Marine Drive under Sonari PS area. “Half of the materials were shifted to our house in Marine Drive and the remaining materials were at our Kadma-based house. The thieves seemed to have exploited our absence at the house last night,” said Vimal, adding that he has lodged a written complaint with the Kadma Police Station.

Leading mountaineer Premalata Agrawal was conferred the Padma Shri Award in 2013 and the National Adventure Award in 2017 among many other national and international awards. She became the oldest Indian woman to scale the world’s highest peak, Mt Everest, on May 20, 2011, at the age of 48.

At 50, she became the first Indian woman ever to conquer the top peaks of all the seven continents, popularly called the ‘Seven Summits’ after climbing Alaska’s McKinley Peak on May 23, 2013. With this, she became the first Indian woman mountaineer to step on the highest peak of North America. Being a housewife and the mother of two was hardly an obstacle for her.