Every eligible citizen must take Covid vaccine: Vice President Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asked every eligible citizen to take the Covid-19 vaccine and added that the vaccination campaign should become a people’s movement. He added that every eligible citizen must deem it as their duty to take the required dose of vaccine.

Launching a free vaccination programme organised in Hyderabad by Swarna Bharat Trust in collaboration with Bharat Biotech International Ltd and MediCiti Hospitals, Naidu said that there was no alternative to taking the vaccine.

He also urged people’s representatives, film and sports celebrities to take the lead in dispelling myths and fears on Covid-19 vaccination, and stressed on the need to counter misinformation on the vaccines.

Mentioning that more than 7.1 million doses were administered in the country till Monday, he expressed his happiness that India had vaccinated over 50% of its eligible citizens with at least one dose. Terming this as a collective and remarkable effort of the Centre and states, the Vice President stressed that the mission of vaccination must not lose momentum until every citizen is vaccinated.

Naidu observed that at a time when even developed countries are struggling to cope with the pandemic, India has not only successfully manufactured vaccines, but is also conducting the world’s largest free vaccination programme. “Further, in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, India has exported vaccines around the world,” he added.

The Vice President also stressed the importance of maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour even after taking the vaccination. He mentioned that citizens should take personal responsibility and adhere to personal hygiene, wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from each other. In addition, Naidu suggested that citizens adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as practising yoga, maintaining physical fitness and eating healthy food in order to ward off potential health problems.