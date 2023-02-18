‘Everyone knows what happened in Gujarat’: Tejashwi on I-T survey at BBC offices

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday targeted the BJP-led central government over the recent “survey” by tax authorities at BBC offices, alleging that the saffron party is misusing the probe agencies and attempting to make India a country of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing an event at the death anniversary of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur in Patna, Tejashwi alleged that the Centre wants to send a message that anybody who "speaks against" the government would be dealt with.

“They (BJP) are misusing the Central agencies. They want to give a message that those who speak against them or speak the truth will be dealt with,” the RJD leader said.

"You all know what happened with BBC. Everyone knows what happened in Gujarat. They want to make the country of Mahatma Gandhi a country of Nathuram Godse. They talk about Hindu Rashtra. But our diversity is our beauty," he added.

The Income Tax department had launched the survey exercise on February 14 at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai that ended after about 60 hours on Thursday night. The so-called survey of the BBC offices came weeks after the British broadcaster aired two-part documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with Indian Muslims and his role as chief minister during Gujarat riots.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also trained his guns at Centre saying the survey at BCC offices was a "clear cut" indication of the Narendra Modi government's intolerance of criticism.

"They (the BBC) have such a wide network. They have been everywhere for so long. If the action (IT raids) is a result of their work, then it is a clear indication that these people (the ruling dispensation) can brook no criticism," said Kumar, who had dumped the BJP nearly six months ago.

The tax authorities on Friday said that the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities are "not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.

(With inputs from agencies)

