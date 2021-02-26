Home / India News / Everyone talking about miracle in Surat: Kejriwal on AAP's performance in Gujarat
india news

Everyone talking about miracle in Surat: Kejriwal on AAP's performance in Gujarat

In the local body elections held in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party turned out to be the major opposition in some civic bodies.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders hold a plough as they participate in a roadshow, in Surat on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited Surat to celebrate the party's performance in the civic elections of the city and said the 'miracle' is being talked about in the entire country. The AAP chief thanked the people of Surat for making the party a major opposition in the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Result of Surat is being discussed in the entire country. Everyone is talking about the miracle. I want to thank you for your support," Kejriwal said during the road show.

He said he came to Surat to thank the people of Gujarat and to assure the people of Surat that the AAP candidates will keep their words.

Also Read | Mamata calls herself 'daughter of Bengal', says will win despite eight phases

In the local body elections held in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party turned out to be the major opposition in some civic bodies. In Surat, the party won 27 seats in its debut. Out of 120 seats of the constituency, the BJP had secured 93 and the AAP bagged 27, while Congress and other parties did not win any seat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Health ministry says over 1.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

In past 3 months, Feb registers highest number of travellers in India: Report

'Together in fight against pandemic': PM Modi thanks WHO chief on Covax delivery

New rules for social media, OTT require right implementation: Nasscom

Kejriwal also met the newly elected corporators of the party, its workers and volunteers in Surat, after making its place in the local body elections.

Though the BJP maintained its stronghold and did not let any civic body slip out of its hands, the emergence of the AAP, eclipsing the Congress, is a major takeaway of the civic polls.

Kejriwal on the politics of the BJP and Congress also said that the people of Gujarat are fed up of the two big parties and want to bring their politics to end.

"There are two big parties, people of Gujarat want to send message that they are fed up with both and want to bring their politics to end. One of them is involved in politics of appeasement and other in that of hatred, " he said in Surat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP