Everyone talking about miracle in Surat: Kejriwal on AAP's performance in Gujarat

Delhi chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited Surat to celebrate the party's performance in the civic elections of the city and said the 'miracle' is being talked about in the entire country. The AAP chief thanked the people of Surat for making the party a major opposition in the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Result of Surat is being discussed in the entire country. Everyone is talking about the miracle. I want to thank you for your support," Kejriwal said during the road show.

He said he came to Surat to thank the people of Gujarat and to assure the people of Surat that the AAP candidates will keep their words.

Also Read | Mamata calls herself 'daughter of Bengal', says will win despite eight phases

In the local body elections held in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party turned out to be the major opposition in some civic bodies. In Surat, the party won 27 seats in its debut. Out of 120 seats of the constituency, the BJP had secured 93 and the AAP bagged 27, while Congress and other parties did not win any seat.

Kejriwal also met the newly elected corporators of the party, its workers and volunteers in Surat, after making its place in the local body elections.

Though the BJP maintained its stronghold and did not let any civic body slip out of its hands, the emergence of the AAP, eclipsing the Congress, is a major takeaway of the civic polls.

Kejriwal on the politics of the BJP and Congress also said that the people of Gujarat are fed up of the two big parties and want to bring their politics to end.

"There are two big parties, people of Gujarat want to send message that they are fed up with both and want to bring their politics to end. One of them is involved in politics of appeasement and other in that of hatred, " he said in Surat.