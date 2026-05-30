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Evict me by force: Rabri Devi on her bungalow being allotted to a Bihar minister

The 10, Circular Road Patna bungalow has been the proverbial residence of the RJD family ever since the previous Nitish Kumar government's allotment

Published on: May 30, 2026 02:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Saturday dared CM Samrat Choudhary to evict her "by force" from the government bungalow that she has been occupying for over a decade.

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi dared CM Samrat Choudhary to evict her "by force" from the family's proverbial Patna house (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

The RJD leader, who had an eight-year tenure as the CM from 1997 to 2005, blew a fuse when a couple of journalists asked her about an order of the building construction department that allotted the 10, Circular Road bungalow in Patna to Dairy and Fisheries minister Nand Kishor Ram.

"Yes, I can see that Samrat Choudhary, who has become the chief minister only recently, is quite excited. Let him get me evicted by force. I am not going to vacate the premises", said the indignant wife of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

Rabri Devi was asked about the development at the airport here, upon return from a short vacation in Delhi, where she celebrated the birthday of her grandson and from where her husband is said to have left for Singapore for medical treatment.

However, she continued to occupy 10, Circular Road, sharing the bungalow with her husband, whom she had succeeded as the chief minister.

 
rabri devi bihar eviction
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