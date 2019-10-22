e-paper
Ex-Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Ramamurthy joins BJP

KC Ramamurthy had already resigned from the upper house on October 16, which is part of a massive rejig to alter BJP’s minority status in Rajya Sabha.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
BJP working president JP Nadda welcomes former Congress MP from Karnataka KC Ramamurthy as he joins Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), at BJP headquarters.
BJP working president JP Nadda welcomes former Congress MP from Karnataka KC Ramamurthy as he joins Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), at BJP headquarters.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

Former Congress Rajya Sabha member KC Ramamurthy became the latest politician to jump into the BJP bandwagon. He joined the saffron party on Tuesday in presence of two senior BJP leaders - Bhupender Yadav and Arun Singh and a senior minister Pralhad Joshi.

Ramamurthy had already resigned from the upper house on October 16, which is part of a massive rejig to alter BJP’s minority status in Rajya Sabha.

The former IPS officer and educationist was elected to Rajya Sabha on June 11, 2016. He resigned last week only to join the BJP on Tuesday. Soon after his induction, he told mediapersons, “in Congress one has to survive at the cost of his soul”.

But this is not the first time he fired salvo at the Congress.

Earlier, soon after his resignation, he had told reporters, “I had conveyed my decision to quit, to the Congress leaders long back. But no one took it seriously. I feel the party has failed to utilise my experience”.

He had given ample hints of joining the BJP when he had said, “I resigned of my own volition and wanted to be part of the new India growth story”.

“New India” is a term often used by Prime Minister Modi to talk about the aspirational class.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 17:14 IST

Infosys investors lose 53,000 cr as shares plummet amid whistleblower complaint
Infosys investors lose 53,000 cr as shares plummet amid whistleblower complaint
'Not a whisper': Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
'No 1 in crime against women': Priyanka Gandhi's stinging attack on Yogi govt
‘No 1 in crime against women’: Priyanka Gandhi’s stinging attack on Yogi govt
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly's appointment as BCCI president
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding invitation is fake
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding invitation is fake
Pak harbouring terrorists 'destabilising', obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
'PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy': Abhijit Banerjee
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
