Ex-Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Ramamurthy joins BJP

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:14 IST

Former Congress Rajya Sabha member KC Ramamurthy became the latest politician to jump into the BJP bandwagon. He joined the saffron party on Tuesday in presence of two senior BJP leaders - Bhupender Yadav and Arun Singh and a senior minister Pralhad Joshi.

Ramamurthy had already resigned from the upper house on October 16, which is part of a massive rejig to alter BJP’s minority status in Rajya Sabha.

The former IPS officer and educationist was elected to Rajya Sabha on June 11, 2016. He resigned last week only to join the BJP on Tuesday. Soon after his induction, he told mediapersons, “in Congress one has to survive at the cost of his soul”.

But this is not the first time he fired salvo at the Congress.

Earlier, soon after his resignation, he had told reporters, “I had conveyed my decision to quit, to the Congress leaders long back. But no one took it seriously. I feel the party has failed to utilise my experience”.

He had given ample hints of joining the BJP when he had said, “I resigned of my own volition and wanted to be part of the new India growth story”.

“New India” is a term often used by Prime Minister Modi to talk about the aspirational class.

