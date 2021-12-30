e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Tamil actor P A Subramaniam and functionaries from the DMK and CPI (M) joined the BJP on Wednesday.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 14:50 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joining BJP. (Photo @BJP4TamilNadu)
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joining BJP. (Photo @BJP4TamilNadu)
         

Former India leg-spinner and cricket commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joined the BJP on Wednesday in Chennai in the presence of national secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C T Ravi.

This comes ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu where the BJP is trying to make a mark and is on a recruiting spree.

Earlier today, actor-turned BJP politician Khushboo Sundar, who quit Congress in October, tweeted that two of her ‘good friends’ were joining the party. Tamil actor P A Subramaniam and functionaries from the DMK and CPI (M) joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Sivaramakrishnan’s political foray comes as a surprise. Popularly known as Siva, he was first noticed during his Ranji trophy debut against Delhi and was picked as part of the Indian team that went to Pakistan in 1982-83. He made his Test debut at the age of 17 against the West Indies.

After his retirement, he turned commentator. He is a player’s representative of the ICC’s cricket committee.

The BJP is presently in alliance with the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. CT Ravi said he hoped Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who has decided not to enter politics, would support the NDA alliance.

tags
top news
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
US ranks low in genome sequencing of samples to detect UK-like variant
US ranks low in genome sequencing of samples to detect UK-like variant
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In