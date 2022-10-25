Ex J&K CM Mufti alleges ‘divisive laws’ in India. BJP’s dare, then a reminder

India-origin British leader Rishi Sunak's exponential rise in UK's conservative party has given fodder for debate in India on controversial laws like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. As India celebrated Sunak's victory in the party leadership race to become the next British prime minister, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said it was a proud moment to have the first Indian-origin UK PM, but alleged that India is “still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA.”

“Proud moment that UK will have its first Indian origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while the UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA,” Mufti tweeted.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief asking if she will accept a minority as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. In a series of tweets, Prasad also reminded Mehbooba Mufti of the “extraordinary presidency” of APJ Abdul Kalam and Manmohan Singh as India's prime minister for 10 years.

“Mehbooba Mufti Ji! Will you accept a minority in Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister of the state? Please be frank enough to reply,” the senior BJP leader tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also been facing criticism for no Muslim representation from the saffron party in either of the House – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“Some leaders hv become hyper active against majoritarianism after election of Rishi Sunak as PM of the UK. Gently reminding them about the extraordinary Presidency of APJ Abdul Kalam, Manmohan Singh as PM for 10years. A distinguished tribal leader Droupadi Murmu is now our President, (sic)” he tweeted.

Prasad further wrote, "A competent leader of Indian origin Rishi Sunak is becoming the Prime Minister of UK. We all need to compliment him on this extraordinary success. It is tragic that some Indian politicians are unfortunately trying to make a political brownie point on this occasion.'

