‘Taken to babas, forced to drink cow urine’: Ex-Sena UBT MP's daughter-in-law alleges black magic, torture

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) member of parliament Vinayak Raut and his son were booked for allegedly torturing his daughter-in-law and subjecting her to black magic and other occult practices, a police official said on Sunday. An FIR was registered regarding the matter on June 10 at the Kapurbawdi police station by 38-year-old Girija Raut.

Vinayak Raut (right) denied the allegations and said divorce proceedings are already underway between his son Gitesh and Girija (left). (X/ @ANI)

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In the complaint, she claimed that during the course of her marriage with Vinayak's son Jitesh, also referred to as Gitesh, several people, including two self-proclaimed godmen, had performed various indecent acts on her. Girija in her complaint stated that her marriage to Gitesh had been arranged in December, 2017 and that there were no physical relations between them till 2018, claiming that she was taken to occult practitioners to resolve marital issues.

“The victim has alleged that throughout their travels to countries like Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, and Thailand, she was constantly abused and beaten when she questioned the lack of a physical relationship. Instead, she was told that an 'external obstacle' was blocking their path,” the official said, citing Girija's complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Girija said she was taken to black magic practitioners who had “performed rituals using a rooster” and “made dolls out of flour and pierced them with pins”. She said she was forced to drink cow urine, and given “turmeric powder and agarbatti powder to eat.” “My used clothes were given to black magic practitioners and my hair was plucked,” she added, saying she was “traumatised” by such acts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Girija said she was taken to black magic practitioners who had “performed rituals using a rooster” and “made dolls out of flour and pierced them with pins”. She said she was forced to drink cow urine, and given “turmeric powder and agarbatti powder to eat.” “My used clothes were given to black magic practitioners and my hair was plucked,” she added, saying she was “traumatised” by such acts. {{/usCountry}}

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Victim alleges medical negligence, says specialists suggested home insemination

In her complaint, Girija has alleged that her mother-in-law had forced her to consume pills in order to suppress her menstruation, which negatively impacted her medical health.

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“The victim also claimed she was subjected to medical negligence when specialists allegedly refused her proper treatment, instead suggesting home insemination,” the official said citing Girija's complaint, PTI reported. Girija further said that Vinayat Raut was staying in a flat with his wife and daughter, while she stayed in a chawl with her husband.

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The complainant's mother also alleged Girija was “taken to various Babas and subjected to mistreatment", adding that her in-laws wanted “to conceal their son's shortcoming and relied on the rituals prescribed by these religious figures...” “When we discovered what was happening, we told them it was wrong and suggested proper medical treatment... But Gitesh Raut himself was unwilling...” the mother told ANI.

Former Sena UBT MP denies allegations, says victim demanded 3 BHK flat, ₹ 2 lakh per month

Responding to the allegations, Vinayak Raut denied Girija's claims and said divorce proceedings are already underway between his son Gitesh and Girija. Vinayak alleged that during negotiations between the lawyers of the two parties, Girija had demanded a three BHK flat with terrace, an automatic car, maintenance of ₹2 lakh per month and ₹5 crore as settlement amount.

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“We did not accept any of the demands,” Vinayak said, adding that she had sent them a fresh notice accusing them of harassment. He alleged that in the notice, she had demanded a monthly maintenance of ₹5 lakh ₹10 crore and also ₹2 crore for the emotional trauma she had to face. Vinayak refuted the accusations and said the charges were false and were brought to pressure his family and himself.

“The case will be heard on July 23 and we will get justice. This is a false case. Why did she wait for four years to complain? My daughter-in-law said all these incidents took place between 2018 and 2022 and her parents accompanied her to the black magic practitioners,” he said.

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An FIR was registered under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act and BNS Act. Vinayak Raut, his son Gitesh Raut, mother-in-law Shyamal Raut, Vinayak Raut’s brother Aaba, two black magic practitioners Firoz Baba and Kazi Baba, and a certain Harishchandra Ghadi, are named in the FIR. Thane police has arrested Firoz Baba in connection with the case.

(With inputs from Yogesh Naik)