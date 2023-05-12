Ex-Agniveers to get benefits of reservation, age relaxation in railway jobs

The Railways will provide a cumulative reservation of 15 per cent in non-gazetted posts to Agniveers in direct recruitment under its various departments, and also offer them age relaxation and exemption from fitness tests, sources said Thursday. Agniveer women personnel undergo a training session at Corps of Military Police, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

A reservation policy for Agniveers is also on the anvil in the Railway Protection Force (RPF), they said.

The reservation provided by the Railways - 10 per cent in Level 1 and five per cent in Level 2 and above non-gazetted posts -- will be in the nature of horizontal reservation as in the case of Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), ex-servicemen and Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs).

The Agniveers will also be given exemption from physical efficiency tests and age relaxations -- five years for the first batch of Agniveers and three for the subsequent batches -- over and above the existing age limit prescribed for different communities for Level-1, Level-2 and above posts.

The sources said the Railway Board has issued letters to all General Managers asking them to provide these relaxation/facilities in recruitment by Railway Recruiting Agencies (Railway Recruitment Boards/Railway Recruitment Cells) from open market in Pay Level-1 and Pay Level-2 and above non-gazetted posts to those Agniveers who successfully complete four years in the forces.

Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, which was unveiled by the Centre last year, after the completion of four years, 25 per cent of the recruits will be absorbed in the forces.

Horizontal reservation refers to equal opportunity provided to some categories of beneficiaries such as women, veterans, transgenders, and people with disabilities, cutting through the vertical categories.

Many central ministries, state governments and industry bodies are offering suitable career alternatives to former Agniveers through similar job reservation schemes.

The Agniveers who have successfully completed the service period can apply with documentary proof against Centralised Employment Notifications issued by Railway Recruiting Agencies for recruitment of staff from open market against the non-gazetted pay grades.

The Board's letter to the GMs said there will be no carry forward of the unfilled vacancies i.e. in case of shortfall, the vacant slots shall be filled from others in the combined merit list.

It also said that Agniveers who have completed their full tenure of four years shall be charged ₹250 only for applying for open market recruitment conducted by Railway recruiting agencies with a provision for refunding the same to those who actually appear in the written exam.

Level 1 posts examination is conducted for the selection of assistants in various branches of the Railways. The level 2 and above posts include junior clerk-cum-typist, accounts clerk-cum-typist, station managers, junior engineers among other categories.