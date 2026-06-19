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Ex-Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick quits all TMC posts, cites health issues

Mallick, a longtime associate of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, said he had already communicated his decision to the party leadership.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 02:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick on Friday announced that he has resigned from all posts in the TMC, citing poor health.

Mallick, a longtime associate of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, said he had already communicated his decision to the party leadership.(X)

Mallick, a longtime associate of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, said he had already communicated his decision to the party leadership.

"I have resigned from all the posts in the TMC because of my extremely poor health condition," he said.

The development comes just days after the TMC carried out a major organisational reshuffle and inducted Mallick into its reconstituted working committee.

Also read | TMC factions sit separately as West Bengal assembly session starts, first public display of split

Mallick had served as the state's food and supplies minister from 2011 to 2021.

His political career suffered a major setback after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in October 2023 in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam.

The developments have triggered legal and political battles over legitimacy, anti-defection provisions, and control of the party's legislative wings, marking the deepest internal crisis in TMC's history.

Popularly known as 'Balu', Mallick has been one of the party's most influential leaders in North 24 Parganas and played a key role in strengthening the party organisation in the district over the past two decades.

In the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, Mallick contested from Habra on a TMC ticket but lost.

A former MLA from Gaighata, he represented the Habra assembly constituency for three consecutive terms after winning elections in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

 
west bengal elections tmc mamata banerjee
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Home / India News / Ex-Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick quits all TMC posts, cites health issues
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