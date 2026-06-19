TMC factions sit separately as West Bengal assembly session starts, first public display of split

The first session of the newly constituted West Bengal assembly began on Thursday with the customary address by state governor RN Ravi even as the deepening fissures between the Trinamool Congress was on display with the two rival factions occupying separate sections of the opposition benches. West Bengal Governor R. N. Ravi addresses the first session of the 18th Legislative Assembly at Lok Bhavan, in Kolkata on Thursday. (@lokbhavan_wb X)

State finance minister Swapan Dasgupta is expected to table the budget for the financial year 2026-27 on June 22.

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In his address, the governor laid down the outline of the new government’s plans of restoration of law and order, checking illegal infiltration, reviving industry and implementing central welfare schemes.

The governor said that massive infiltration took place in the state with the active indulgence of some groups with vested interest within the state and that the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has cracked down on extortion syndicates which used to run under the patronage of the previous ruling party.

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“The new government has already cracked down heavily on those who once ran a reign of terror an and an extortion raj under the protection and patronage of the earlier ruling party in the state,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, rival TMC factions claimed victories, staking claim to the Leader of Opposition post. TMC legislator Kunal Ghosh said, “We are the opposition party and the name of the LoP is Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. However, expelled TMC leader Sandipan Saha claimed a moral victory, saying the speaker has recognised Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP.

TMC leaders said that a group of the party’s legislators loyal to Mamata Banerjee are likely to get a separate room and dedicated speaking time in the West Bengal Assembly. The development came after a meeting with CM Adhikari on Thursday.