‘Exciting, satisfying career in public service awaits’: PM Modi to candidates who cleared UPSC civil services exam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who cleared the civil service examination and also wished those who were not able to get through, saying “India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored.” "Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits. Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation's journey," PM Modi tweeted.

"To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting. At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do," the Prime Minister, who is in the US, said in another tweet.

Bihar's Shubham Kumar and Madhya Pradesh's Jagrati Awasthi got the first and second ranks respectively in the coveted civil services examination, results of which were announced on Friday by the UPSC. As many as 761 candidates, including 545 men and 216 women, have cleared the test, conducted annually to select the country's bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers, among other civil servants.

Shubham Kumar, 24, topped the civil services examination in his third attempt. He was selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying for the civil services examination in 2019. "My dream was to get into the IAS as it gives a wider platform to work for the betterment of the people. It has been realised and I would like to work for the underprivileged people, especially in rural areas," he told PTI.

Awasthi said she would also like to join the IAS and work for rural development, besides women and child development. "I have opted for IAS. I got motivated by the people around me. I would like to work for thedevelopment of rural areas besides women and child development,” the 24-year-old Bhopal resident told PTI.

Ankita Jain achieved the third rank. The civil services examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages—preliminary, main and interview—to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.