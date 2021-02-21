IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (Representative Image)
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (Representative Image)
india news

Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack

No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
By Binayak Dasgupta, Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:54 AM IST

The devices of multiple former defence personnel may have been compromised in a phishing attack launched through a government domain email address, according to technical evidence accessed by HT and disclosures by some of the victims, the latest in a string of attacks that have exploited privileged @gov.in and @nic.in email addresses.

The new attack, which was through an email from an @gov.in address sent on Thursday afternoon, targeted a group of 43 former officers of the army, navy and air force who were part of the 56th course of the National Defence Academy. The sender lured some of them into clicking on a purported invitation for a dinner, which led to a set of malware.

“Some 15-20 people said in our WhatsApp group that they had clicked on the link and were honest about it,” said one of the 43 people, who asked not to be named. Two other persons who clicked on the links themselves told HT that they had, and found suspicious files being downloaded.

HT reported on Thursday that at least two government ministries — external affairs and defence — have sent out alerts this month to their employees, warning about the use of two specific email addresses that belong to the official nic.in and gov.in domains run by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). NIC runs the official email service, handing out accounts to departments, ministries and public sector units run by state and central governments.

The people targeted on Thursday said they were not sure how their details may have leaked. One of the people HT spoke to said the 56th course alumni included some people who were also in senior positions in private companies. The three services chiefs, general MM Naravane, admiral Karambir Singh and air chief marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria too belong to the same NDA batch, although their email addresses were not among those targeted.

If accessed through a mobile phone, the link that was sent in the latest attempt prompts users to install a malware disguised as an app for armed forces personnel. In the background, the programme links up with a ‘command and control’ server, and begins uploading any data — photos, documents, audio and video files — stored on the device.

“It also sends WhatsApp files and documents and activates the microphone, records calls and uploads those as well as calls logs,” said Yash Kadakia, the founder of Security Brigade, after he and his team analysed the link and the malware at HT’s request. Kadakia said the malware appeared to only target Android phones, although another set of engineers HT reached out to said people who visited the link using a desktop computer too would be compromised, with anything they type being recorded.

“This malware appears to be new and tailor-made for targets who are associated with the Indian military. None of the commercially available anti-malware products appears to flag it as yet,” Kadakia said, explaining that this was likely to be the first time this hacking tool was spotted in the wild.

On Friday, a government official who asked not to be named said a third alert has been issued about a separate compromised @gov.in email address. It is not yet clear how these email addresses have been breached, and how many more there may be. Altogether, HT is aware of four NIC domain addresses – three with @gov.in suffixes and the fourth an @nic.in one – which are not being disclosed in order to protect any investigations there may be.

When contacted by HT, NIC said phishing attacks “originate from spoofed or compromised accounts,” without responding directly to the specific cases. “State-of-the-art Security controls and measures are deployed to detect and mitigate phishing attacks at NIC. Additional measures such as mandatory multifactor authentication are being deployed to mitigate unauthorised access to user email,” it said in a statement.

“Security measures for authentication of senders to avoid spoofing and to block malicious emails are deployed as per global best practices in NIC / government networks,” it said, adding that security measures “are continuously reviewed and steps are taken to mitigate emerging cyber-attacks”.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-IN), which investigates incidents of cyber breaches, did not respond to requests for a comment.

Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials.

The second person added that these incidents are the result of poor cyber hygiene and people fall victims to such methods the world over.

The use of compromised government domain accounts also offers hackers the ability to appear more authentic to their targets and bypass system filters that typically divert suspicious emails to junk folders or label them as risky.

“Any attack impersonating a government official is worrying. There is a greater chance that someone will click on a link that looks like it came from an official, increasing the likelihood of such campaigns being successful,” said Gunjan Chawla, programme manager, technology and national security, at Centre for Communication Governance, National Law University Delhi. “Such attacks also risk undermining trust in government’s digital infrastructure,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
phishing attack
Close
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi.(Sanket Wankhade/ HT file photo)
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi.(Sanket Wankhade/ HT file photo)
india news

‘Did not block any welfare scheme... ensured transparency’

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:41 AM IST
"The perception is that you have been eased out ahead of the assembly elections to blunt the Congress government tirade that you didn’t let it perform at the behest of the BJP," said Bedi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Almost 874,000 health care workers have received their second shot as well. The government had identified nearly 10 million health care workers for the programme. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
Almost 874,000 health care workers have received their second shot as well. The government had identified nearly 10 million health care workers for the programme. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
india news

63.5% health staff get shots, govt says drive to run another 5 days

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:36 AM IST
According to the Union health ministry, 10.8 million doses have been administered across the country, with 6.35 million health care workers receiving at least one shot of the vaccine till Saturday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
india news

Unnao poisoning: Minor taken off ventilator

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:22 AM IST
The girl has shown improvement and doctors decided to take her off the ventilator, Kanpur deputy Inspector General (IG) Preetinder Singh said. The girl is still not in a condition to speak to the police and narrate the incident, the DIG said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (Representative Image)
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (Representative Image)
india news

Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack

By Binayak Dasgupta, Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:54 AM IST
No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till now, 91 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to states &amp; UTs with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu &amp; Kashmir &amp; Puducherry), the statement said. (Representative Image)(Mint)
Till now, 91 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to states & UTs with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry), the statement said. (Representative Image)(Mint)
india news

Govt releases 5k cr to meet GST dues of states, total compensation at 1L-cr

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:36 AM IST
“So far, an amount of 1,00,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.8307%,” the release stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
india news

From revenue deficit to special status: What CMs focussed on

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren demanded a separate religious code for the tribals in the upcoming national Census, and suggested universalisation of old age pension and increasing wages of MGNREGA workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Narendra Modi. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news

Need to give equal chance to private sector to grow: Modi

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 AM IST
PM says govt must honour enthusiasm of the private sector, and give it equal opportunity in the new self-reliant India campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the contested border — were on the agenda, said one of the persons cited above. (Representative Image)(AP)
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the contested border — were on the agenda, said one of the persons cited above. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

India, China discuss next phase of disengagement

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The corps commander-ranked officers met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC for the 10th round of military dialogue to ease tensions in the Ladakh sector. The talks began at 10am and were in progress when this report was filed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

PM calls for cooperative federalism

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Addressing a governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, the Centre’s policy think tank, Modi also asked the states to reduce the compliance burden on the public, defended the reforms in the agriculture sector and asked for reduction in the import of edible oil worth billions of dollars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing the protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(ANI Photo)
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing the protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(ANI Photo)
india news

Order on Disha’s bail reserved for Tuesday

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Even as additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dharmender Rana asked the Delhi Police to present anything that could link the “toolkit” with the violence and, consequently, the conspiracy for which Ravi was charged, the police said the case was still being investigated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a video that went viral, Goswami could be seen raising the allegations while she was being taken to Alipore court for a drug case, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
In a video that went viral, Goswami could be seen raising the allegations while she was being taken to Alipore court for a drug case, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

BJP leader held with cocaine accuses party colleague of hatching conspiracy

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:43 AM IST
  • Goswami, 29, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday. Police had recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth nearly 10 lakh, from the car. Her friend Prabir Kumar De, 38 who was with her, was also arrested along with another youth Somnath Chatterjee, 26. De is also a BJP worker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant attends the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Narendra Modi via video conferencing in Panaji on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant attends the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Narendra Modi via video conferencing in Panaji on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Goa CM Pramod Sawant pitches for resumption of iron ore mining at PM's meet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • In his pitch before the Prime Minister during the NITI Aayog meeting, Sawant sought ‘amendments’ for small states like Goa to enable them to also benefit from Central government projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We suspect that an argument ensued between the girl and Laik over her rejecting his proposal and that led to him beating her to death with a hammer,” the DCP said. (Representative image)
“We suspect that an argument ensued between the girl and Laik over her rejecting his proposal and that led to him beating her to death with a hammer,” the DCP said. (Representative image)
india news

Man murders 17-year-old girl in Begumpur

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Police are on the lookout for the suspect, 25-year-old Laik (identified by the police by his first name), who is a long-time family acquaintance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lack of financial inclusion, support and acknowledgment from the entrepreneurial ecosystem have proved to be the major challenges for the field, the experts said. (Representative Image)(AP)
Lack of financial inclusion, support and acknowledgment from the entrepreneurial ecosystem have proved to be the major challenges for the field, the experts said. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

Seminar addresses challenges faced by entrepreneurs with disabilities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Thilakam Rajendran, founder ATPAR, which works on entrepreneurship for persons with disabilities across India, said that the community was invisible despite having the same dreams and contributions as other entrepreneurs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police officer, who did not want to be named, said, “Legal action has already been initiated in the matter.” (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
A police officer, who did not want to be named, said, “Legal action has already been initiated in the matter.” (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

PWD asks police to lodge case against new makeshift temple at Chandni Chowk

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The old temple, which was located on the pavement of the carriageway towards Red Fort, had been demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on the directions of the Delhi high court on January 3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP