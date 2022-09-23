Home / India News / ‘Remain vigilant’: MEA to Indians in Canada amid rise in hate crimes

‘Remain vigilant’: MEA to Indians in Canada amid rise in hate crimes

india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 02:45 PM IST

On Thursday, India had reacted sharply to the "so-called Khalistan referendum" in Canada, saying it was "deeply objectionable" that such a "politically motivated" activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country.

ByAniruddha Dhar

The government on Friday issued an advisory for Indians to exercise "due caution and remain vigilant" amid a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada.

“There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The MEA and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with Canadian authorities and requested probe and appropriate action,” the MEA said in a statement.

On Thursday, India had reacted sharply to the "so-called Khalistan referendum" in Canada, saying it was "deeply objectionable" that such a "politically motivated" activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country. MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India had taken up the matter with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada in this regard.

"You are all aware of the violence in this regard," Bagchi said and described the "so-called Khalistan referendum" a "farcical exercise". Canadian authorities' scant efforts to stop the "so-called referendum" seeking Punjab as a separate country had angered India.

On Friday, the MEA also said Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. “Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency,” it said.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

