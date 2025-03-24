New Delhi, India-France naval exercise 'Varuna', held from March 19-22, achieved its aim of enhanced jointmanship and reinforced the shared commitment to upholding the principles of a rules-based maritime order, Indian Navy officials said on Monday. Exercise 'Varuna' achieved its aim of enhanced jointmanship: Indian Navy

Also, the complex drills provided invaluable operational experience, strengthening the collective capacity to address contemporary maritime security challenges, a Navy spokesperson said.

The 23rd edition of the bilateral naval exercise, a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and France, featured complex manoeuvres by platforms across sub-surface, surface and air domains.

This edition of the exercise achieved a higher degree of operational coordination between the two navies than the previous editions, he said.

French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle and INS Vikrant took part in it.

"The exercise achieved its aim of enhanced jointmanship and reinforced the shared commitment to upholding the principles of a rules-based maritime order and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific," the official said.

It facilitated the critical exchange of best practices, fostering a deeper understanding of each other's operational doctrines and enhancing the two navies' ability to operate seamlessly in complex maritime environments, he said.

Since its inception, the 'Varuna' exercise has been a cornerstone of India-France defence relations, with both countries recognising the importance of maritime security and collaborative defence efforts.

France and India share a strong commitment to safeguarding global sea lanes and addressing shared maritime security challenges.

The structured drills were designed to further fine-tune tactical and operational proficiency in complex scenarios. Advanced air defence drills with the participation of Rafale-M of the French Navy and MiG-29K of the Indian Navy, simulating realistic combat scenarios, honed the ability of participating units to counter aerial threats jointly, the official said.

Anti-Submarine warfare exercises involving Indian submarine and anti-submarine frigates of the two forces focused on deepening the understanding and proficiency in underwater domain awareness and tactics.

Surface warfare operations involved complex coordinated manoeuvres and simulated engagements, showcasing the combined combat power of the participating fleets, he said.

"Replenishment at sea exercises by the two fleet tankers proved the logistical interoperability and enhanced mutual support and endurance for sustained operations," the official said.

