Ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi: 'Fight in…'

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Friday trended on Twitter for his political take in which he did not mention Rahul Gandhi's name but said he was yet to see an opposition leader from another country coming to India and "painting a sorry image of his country". As the comment drew criticism as to why the cricketer chose to comment on Rahul Gandhi and not the protesting wrestlers, a war of words broke out. Aakash Chopra asked what Rahul Gandhi's motive could be after his recent statements in the US.

"I’m yet to see an opposition leader from another country coming to India and painting a sorry image of his country. Why do you need to articulate that on foreign land unless you’re seeking some sorta support??? Fight your battles in your own country…allow the electorate to decide…isn’t that the very essence of democracy?" Aakash Chopra tweeted.

"What could be the motive? How’s a large Indian diaspora in The UK or States going to help you solve the problems?" Chopra tweeted as his opinion on Rahul Gandhi triggered a debate on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi is touring in the United States -- first time as a common citizen, after losing his Lok Sabha membership. All his interactions in the US so far have been criticised by the BJP leaders and ministers as they accused the Congress leaders of insulting India on foreign soil.

