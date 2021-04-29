Exit polls 2021: Cliffhanger likely in Bengal, big win projected for Stalin, Vijayan

The exit poll projections of the recently concluded assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry on Thursday sprung a few surprises, contrary to the polling pattern of the states and how things have been playing out before the elections.

West Bengal

Axis My India has predicted a neck and neck fight between Didi and Modi where BJP has a little edge over TMC. The Trinamool is projected to win 134 to 156 seats while the BJP is projected to win 134 to 160 seats. According to region-wise prediction, TMC is projected to suffer a huge loss in the north and also in Medinipur (Jangalmahal).

According to C Voter, out of 294 seats in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool is projected to win 158 seats, while the BJP may win around 115 seats.

According to the CNX Republic, BJP is likely to win 143 seats and the Trinamool is projected to win 133 seats.

India TV has given a clear majority to the BJP with 192 projected seats while TMC is projected to win only 88 seats.

Click here for all exit poll updates

Assam

Axis My India, C Voter have predicted that the BJP will retain the power in Assam. Out of Assam's 126 seats, according to C Voter, the BJP is predicted to win 65 seats while Congress is predicted to win 59 seats in Assam.

According to Axis My India, the BJP will get around 75 to 85 seats, while the Congress alliance is projected to get around 40 to 50 seats in the state.

Tamil Nadu

The exit polls of Tamil Nadu unanimously predict a comeback for DMK in the first election after the death of the two great icons of Tamil Nadu politics — Karunanidhi and J Jayalalitha

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the DMK is predicted to win between 175-195 seats and the AIADMK is likely to win between 38-54 seats. Today's Chanakya predicted around 175 (+/-11) seats for the DMK and 57 (+/-11) seats for the AIADMK.

Republic-CNX exit poll has projected 165 seats for the DMK and 62 seats for the AIADMK.

Going by the projections of P-MarQ, DMK likely to get 165-190 seats and the AIADMK is predicted to bag 40 to 65 seats.

Puducherry

According to Axis My India, BJP+ will sweep with 20-24 seats out of 30 seats and Congress is projected to win 6-10 seats.

Kerala

Kerala does not generally vote for the incumbent government, but in a departure from that, the LDF is likely to come to power for the consecutive term. According to C Voter, LDF is projected to win 74 seats while UDF is likely to win 65 seats. According to Axis My India, LDF is projected to win 111 seats, leaving UDF far behind with 28 seats. Today's Chanakya predicted 102 seats for LDF and 35 for the UDF.

If the exit poll figures turn out to be true, then big wins await Pinarayi Vijayan and MK Stalin, while in the southern states, BJP is likely to be limited to Puducherry. The Congress, as predicted by the exit polls, will face a major drubbing as its best performance is expected to be in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the DMK. West Bengal remains a conundrum to pollsters as most of them predict a neck-and-neck fight between the Trinamool and the BJP and predictions are divided over which party has an edge. Assam, on the other hand, is a clear gain for the BJP, exit polls showed.

The exit poll projections of the recently concluded assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry on Thursday sprung a few surprises, contrary to the polling pattern of the states and how things have been playing out before the elections. West Bengal Axis My India has predicted a neck and neck fight between Didi and Modi where BJP has a little edge over TMC. The Trinamool is projected to win 134 to 156 seats while the BJP is projected to win 134 to 160 seats. According to region-wise prediction, TMC is projected to suffer a huge loss in the north and also in Medinipur (Jangalmahal). MORE FROM THIS SECTION Go for ‘self lockdown’, says Pinarayi Vijayan as Covid cases shatter record Covaxin price dropped to ₹400 for states; still ₹1,200 for pvt hospitals No need for Covid testing after home isolation is over: Centre's new guideline Over 9.1 million pilgrims visited Mahakumbh this year According to C Voter, out of 294 seats in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool is projected to win 158 seats, while the BJP may win around 115 seats. According to the CNX Republic, BJP is likely to win 143 seats and the Trinamool is projected to win 133 seats. India TV has given a clear majority to the BJP with 192 projected seats while TMC is projected to win only 88 seats. Click here for all exit poll updates Assam Axis My India, C Voter have predicted that the BJP will retain the power in Assam. Out of Assam's 126 seats, according to C Voter, the BJP is predicted to win 65 seats while Congress is predicted to win 59 seats in Assam. According to Axis My India, the BJP will get around 75 to 85 seats, while the Congress alliance is projected to get around 40 to 50 seats in the state. Tamil Nadu The exit polls of Tamil Nadu unanimously predict a comeback for DMK in the first election after the death of the two great icons of Tamil Nadu politics — Karunanidhi and J Jayalalitha According to the Axis My India exit poll, the DMK is predicted to win between 175-195 seats and the AIADMK is likely to win between 38-54 seats. Today's Chanakya predicted around 175 (+/-11) seats for the DMK and 57 (+/-11) seats for the AIADMK. Republic-CNX exit poll has projected 165 seats for the DMK and 62 seats for the AIADMK. Going by the projections of P-MarQ, DMK likely to get 165-190 seats and the AIADMK is predicted to bag 40 to 65 seats. Puducherry According to Axis My India, BJP+ will sweep with 20-24 seats out of 30 seats and Congress is projected to win 6-10 seats. Kerala Kerala does not generally vote for the incumbent government, but in a departure from that, the LDF is likely to come to power for the consecutive term. According to C Voter, LDF is projected to win 74 seats while UDF is likely to win 65 seats. According to Axis My India, LDF is projected to win 111 seats, leaving UDF far behind with 28 seats. Today's Chanakya predicted 102 seats for LDF and 35 for the UDF. If the exit poll figures turn out to be true, then big wins await Pinarayi Vijayan and MK Stalin, while in the southern states, BJP is likely to be limited to Puducherry. The Congress, as predicted by the exit polls, will face a major drubbing as its best performance is expected to be in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the DMK. West Bengal remains a conundrum to pollsters as most of them predict a neck-and-neck fight between the Trinamool and the BJP and predictions are divided over which party has an edge. Assam, on the other hand, is a clear gain for the BJP, exit polls showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON