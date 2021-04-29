Exit poll 2021 live updates: Predictions for 4 states, 1 UT to start at 7pm

As the 8th and final phase of the election in West Bengal ends at 6.30pm on April 29, the results of exit polls for the elections of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry will start coming in starting from 7pm. The counting of the votes in these four states and one Union territory will be done on May 2. Unlike opinion polls which are based on public opinion, exit polls are based on surveys conducted immediately after voters exit the polling stations. Exit polls remain barred when elections are being held. For these four states and one UT, the Election Commission prohibited the conduct and publishing of results of any exit polls between March 27m 7am and April 29, 7.30pm. Later, the time was amended to April 29, 7pm.

