Exit polls 2024: BJP-TDP-Jana Sena to win big in Andhra Pradesh assembly polls; setback for YSRCP, predict exit polls

The exit polls on June 1 have predicted victory for National Democratic Alliance in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly polls held on May 13. AP Exit Poll 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan (PK) in Varanasi.(PTI)

According to NDTV India - Jan Ki Baat, the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be voted out of power.



The poll surveying agency has tipped that the NDA, of which Bharatiya Janata Party, Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena are constituents will come to power with 111 to 135 seats. Follow full coverage of assembly and Lok Sabha elections 2024



Another pollster, TV5 Telugu has given clear mandate to the NDA with 161 seats, and 14 seats to YSRC, which entered the electoral contest, contesting all 175 assembly seats.



However, under the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP was been allocated 144 assembly segments. On the other hand, BJP fielded candidates on 10 Assembly seats and Janasena Party contested 21 assembly seats.

In the 2019 assembly elections, YSRCP had come to power with 151 seats, while the TDP had won 23, and the Jana Sena could win only one seat.



Votes to elect the new government will be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha polls.



Jagan Mohan Reddy returned to Andhra Pradesh after two weeks on Saturday. He along with his wife Bharati, and daughters Harsha and Varsha flew to London on May 17.



On returning, he was giving a rousing reception by his party workers, legislators and ministers at Gannavaram airport. The chief minister had left for foreign tour after the Lok Sabha and assembly polls ended in the state on May 13.

On May 11, while speaking to a Telugu news channel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had predicted that the YSRCP government in the state will be voted out of power.