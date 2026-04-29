Exit polls 2026: What time will exit poll results and predictions be out?

With voting in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections nearing the end, the focus is set to shift to the highly anticipated exit poll predictions.

Kolkata: Polling officials leave after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata.(PTI)

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The exit poll results will be released today, April 29, for the five key elections - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and the union territory of Puducherry.

Track the latest and live updates on exit polls 2026

What time will the exit poll results come?

Based on previous election-day patterns, the exit poll numbers are expected to be released as soon as voting concludes in West Bengal.

As per the Election Commission, polling in Bengal is set to end at 6pm. However, those in the queue at the polling stations will be allowed to cast their vote.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the timing available to us, the exit poll predictions will begin after 6:30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the timing available to us, the exit poll predictions will begin after 6:30pm {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This also comes due to the polling body's regulations, which prohibit the release of any predictions until voting is concluded and the electronic voting machines are sealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This also comes due to the polling body's regulations, which prohibit the release of any predictions until voting is concluded and the electronic voting machines are sealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a fresh notice today, the EC reiterated its "silence period" from April 9, 7am to April 29, 6:30pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a fresh notice today, the EC reiterated its "silence period" from April 9, 7am to April 29, 6:30pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where to watch exit polls? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where to watch exit polls? {{/usCountry}}

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Once the media restriction is lifted, the exit poll predictions will be available for voters to gauge who is likely to form the next government across the four states and the union territory of Puducherry.

The predictions will also be released for the by-elections, which were held in five states - Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The bypolls for Goa were cancelled ahead of the day of the voting

The exit polls will be released on television news channels, official websites of polling agencies and verified social media handles of the pollsters.

The various pollsters expected to release their predictions for the exit polls are -

People's Pulse

Matrize

P-Marq

Today's Chanakya

Axis My India

Poll Diary

Electoral Edge

Cvoter

Jann Ki Baat

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Voting for the assembly elections began on April 9 in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal went to the polls on April 23, with a second phase for Bengal held on April 29.

The official results for all states, Puducherry and the bypoll elections will be declared by the Election Commission of India on May 4.

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