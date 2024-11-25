Ex-minister’s friend Arpita Mukherjee, arrested in 2022, gets bail in ED case

KOLKATA: Arpita Mukherjee, who was arrested along with former state education minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2022 in connection with the West Bengal’s teacher recruitment case, was granted bail by a special ED court on Monday. Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee who were arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment case. (ANI/ FILE PHOTO)

Granting bail to Mukherjee, 39, who was in judicial custody, the ED court at Bankshall Court directed her to furnish a bond of ₹5 lakh with adequate sureties, half of which should be local.

She was also directed not to leave the territorial jurisdiction of Kolkata Police without the leave of the court. Mukherjee was also ordered to appear before the court on every day of hearing of the teacher recruitment case.

A prime accused in the cash-for-job scam, Mukherjee was released on parole last week following her mother’s death.

The former minister is, however, still in jail.

ED told the court in September 2022 that it has so far traced cash, jewellery and immovable property worth ₹103.10 crore linked to the former minister and his friend, Arpita Mukherjee. It has mentioned details of 35 bank accounts, 40 immovable properties, 31 life insurance policies and 201 shell companies. The immovable properties have been attached.

Mukherjee’s lawyer sought bail on the ground that she has been in custody for more than one-third of the maximum period of imprisonment if found guilty in the case she is accused of.

The judge noted that the Supreme Court has clarified that an accused is entitled to be released on bail if he or she is a first-time offender upon completing one-third of the maximum sentence.

The charges against Mukherjee in the ED case entail a maximum imprisonment for seven years.