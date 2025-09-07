Ex-MP moves Karnataka HC over Mushtaq’s Dasara invite, alleges move hurts Hindu sentiments

The controversy surrounding the selection of Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to open the Mysuru Dasara festival has intensified, with BJP leader and former MP Pratap Simha moving the Karnataka high court. He has sought a stay on the state government’s decision to invite Mushtaq, alleging that her appointment hurts Hindu sentiments. BJP leader and former MP Pratap Simha moved the Karnataka high court over the selection of Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to open the Mysuru Dasara festival. (HT PHOTO)

Simha, who has opposed the government’s move from the beginning, filed a petition demanding that the invitation be withdrawn. “The inauguration of Dasara traditionally involves offering flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, accompanied by Vedic rituals and prayers. Banu Mushtaq has displayed anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada sentiments. The state government has unilaterally chosen her, ignoring these sensitivities,” Simha said in his petition to the high court.

“This is not just about an invitation. It is about protecting the sanctity of a centuries old tradition. The government has insulted the sentiments of Hindus by choosing someone who does not respect our faith,” he added.

The royal family of Mysuru has also expressed displeasure, saying the government’s decision goes against tradition. Several Hindu groups have staged protests in Mysuru, demanding that the invitation be revoked. Recently, members of the Rashtra Rakshana Sena even met Mushtaq and urged her to reject the government’s invitation.

Despite the protests, the district administration had officially invited Mushtaq at her residence in Hassan’s Amir Mohalla last week, presenting her with a Mysuru peta, garland, and the traditional invitation letter. Responding to the invitation, Mushtaq thanked the administration and said, “Dasara is a festival of all households. It belongs to everyone.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah, speaking in Vijayapura on Saturday, welcomed Simha’s decision to approach the court. “I am happy that Pratap Simha has gone to court. Let the law decide. But why did he not go to court when Nisar Ahmed inaugurated Dasara earlier? If Tipu Sultan did not inaugurate it then, why didn’t he raise his voice?” he asked.

“Let Pratap Simha fight legally. We will also fight legally. If they want to turn this into a political battle, we are ready to answer them on every front.” The high court is expected to hear Simha’s petition in the coming days.

The Hindu Jagaran Vedike has announced a “Chamundi Betta Chalo” (March to Chamundeshwari Temple) rally on September 9, in protest against the Dasara inauguration by the author.

The rally will begin from Kurubarahalli Circle and proceed towards the Chamundi Hills temple. Organizers said the march is being held under the banner “Namma Nadige Taayi Chamundeshwariya Sannidhige” (Our walk towards Mother Chamundeshwari’s abode).

Leaders of the Vedike said that allowing Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the festival hurts the sentiments of Hindus and undermines the spiritual significance of Chamundeshwari Dasara. They have called upon devotees and citizens to participate in large numbers to “protect the sanctity of the temple and the tradition of the festival.”