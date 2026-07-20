‘Expected 640 marks, got 38’: Students question re-NEET results; NTA says it is ‘scrutinising all complaints’

Several students, who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG 2026, re-examination on June 21, have taken to social media to allege discrepancies between their self-evaluated scores and the official results released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), prompting the agency to say it is “scrutinising all complaints,” while warning that submitting fake or AI-generated OMR sheets for verification will invite legal action.

The NTA said that submitting fake or AI-generated OMR sheets for verification will invite legal action. (Representative image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The controversy comes days after the NTA declared the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination results on the night of July 16, which resulted in around 1.1 million, out of nearly two million, medical aspirants qualifying for nearly 137,000 MBBS seats and other undergraduate dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

ALSO READ | ‘Studied for 17 hours’: NEET topper Aryan Gupta with 715/720 shares secret to success

The results followed a tumultuous examination season marked by the NTA cancelling the original May 3 exam on May 12 and announcing the re-test after receiving an email alleging a leak and noting overlaps between a circulated guess paper and the question paper.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the alleged leak, has arrested 13 people and will file a charge sheet this month. Students share examples of score mismatch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the alleged leak, has arrested 13 people and will file a charge sheet this month. Students share examples of score mismatch {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following the announcement, several students shared specific examples of the wide gaps between their projected marks and their final report cards.

“I calculated 609 marks based on the answer key, but the portal first showed 540 and then suddenly dropped to 167. How is this possible after so much hard work?,” Kanpur-based aspirant Arya Singh told media.

Lucknow’s Pratibha Trivedi said she expected around 640 marks after matching her OMR sheet with the provisional answer key but was awarded 38 marks. “My complaint is genuine. I have mailed NTA three times but have not received any response”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ | Amid fiery demands for his resignation over NEET leak, education minister Pradhan's meeting with topper. What he said

Ranchi’s Lakshya Singh alleged that his calculations projected a score of 660 marks, but his official result showed only 116. “My OMR sheet has a barcode, thumb impression and signature. I have not submitted any fake documents,” he said.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the allegations.

NTA says complaints under scrutiny

In a post on X on July 18, the NTA defended its system, claiming that several OMR sheets submitted by students for verification were found to be manipulated. “Students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake/AI-generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant,” NTA said, adding that it was “closely monitoring and scrutinising all complaints”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the NTA did not officially respond to HT’s queries, an official from the Union education ministry confirmed that an investigation is underway. Details regarding the total number of complaints, including those flagged as fraudulent or AI-generated, are expected to be shared “within a day or two”, the official added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Experts urge patience

Education experts have urged students to remain patient while the inquiry unfolds.

Keshav Agarwal, vice-president of the Delhi-based Coaching Federation of India — which represents roughly 1,000 coaching institutions — highlighted potential technical causes. “Possible reasons could include incorrect mapping of question paper codes, software-related glitches, or manipulated OMR images in some cases. Students with genuine grievances should first use the NTA’s official grievance mechanism,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘Don't threaten them’: Arvind Kejriwal slams NTA over warning to NEET students

Opposition attacks NTA

The allegations also triggered sharp criticism from opposition leaders, with Aam Aadmi Party (APP) leader and Delhi ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal calling the NTA “a disgrace to the country”, and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav accusing Centre of failing to fix accountability over recurring examination controversies. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, too, called NTA “corrupt and incompetent”.