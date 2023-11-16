Expecting ‘positive outcome’: India on appeal to free ex-navy men in Qatar jail

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is expecting a “positive outcome” to the appeal filed by the families of eight former Indian Navy personnel who were sentenced to death by a Qatari court after being detained for more than a year on undeclared charges. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(ANI)

The eight men, including decorated officers who commanded frontline warships in the Indian Navy, were sentenced to death by Qatar’s Court of First Instance on October 26. Both countries have not publicly spoken about the charges against the men but reports have suggested they were accused of espionage.

“This is a sensitive case and the case is currently in a legal process there. As we have mentioned, an appeal has been filed in Qatar’s Court of Appeal,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular media briefing.

Bagchi said he was not aware of any decision by the Court of Appeal. Without giving details, he added that the appeal process is underway and India is hoping for a “positive outcome”.

“We are also engaged with the Qatari authorities on the matter, and we will continue to extend all legal and consular assistance,” he said.

Also Read: Appeal filed against death sentence to 8 ex-navy men by Qatar court: MEA

“I would again urge everyone not to engage in speculation considering the sensitive nature of the case, as well as the fact that the judgement in the entire process has been made confidential by the Qatari side,” he added.

Appeals against verdicts of Qatar’s Court of First Instance can be filed in the Court of Appeal. After this, an appeal can be filed in the Court of Cassation, the highest court in the Qatari judicial system.

The Indian side is believed to be looking at other possibilities to find a resolution to the issue. One option is working out an arrangement under an agreement signed by India and Qatar in 2015 for transfer of convicted prisoners so that they can complete their sentence in their home country.

There is also the possibility of approaching the International Court of Justice or petitioning the emir of Qatar for a pardon. The families of the eight men have already filed a mercy petition. Qatar’s ruler usually issues pardons for prisoners on the country’s National Day on December 18 and on the Eid festivals.

The eight men were employees of a subsidiary of Oman-based Dahra Engineering & Security Services that provided training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies. The subsidiary was shut down in May. The men were believed to have been overseeing the induction of Italian-made midget stealth submarines into the Qatari Navy.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met the families of the men on October 30 and assured them the government will make all efforts to secure their release.

Asked about reports of Diwali being removed from the list of holidays of some Indian schools in Qatar, Bagchi said these institutions operate under local rules and regulations. The Indian embassy may have representation in the management of these schools though Bagchi said he was not in a position to confirm if the matter would be taken up with Qatari authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON