Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil arrested in sexual assault case

The Kerala police crime branch arrested Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Sunday following a fresh complaint of rape and criminal intimidation from a woman. Meanwhile, the Congress distanced itself from Mamkootathil, stating that he had been expelled from the party prior to the new case coming to light.

Police took the expelled Congress legislator into custody early on Sunday. Later in the day, a magistrate in Pathanamthitta remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Mamkootathil already faces charges in two separate cases, including rape, criminal intimidation, coerced abortion, verbal threats, and physical assault. The Kerala high court has granted him interim protection from arrest in both cases.

Officials familiar with the investigation said police have booked the MLA under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Congress (IPC) in the new case.

The case stems from a complaint filed via email by Thiruvalla-based woman. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Mamkootathil befriended her on social media in 2024, built a relationship, and expressed interest in marriage.

She further alleged that the accused invited her to a hotel room under the pretext of discussing marriage in April 2024, when he allegedly raped her and inflicted physical injuries.

The complainant stated that when she became pregnant, the legislator withdrew his marriage offer. He also allegedly coerced her into buying expensive gifts, including watches and footwear. She handed over the purchase bills to investigators.

Sasthamangalam Ajith Kumar, the MLA’s lawyer, condemned the midnight arrest. “It was an unnecessary arrest. He is a sitting MLA and his arrest in the two previous cases have been stopped by the high court. He could have been directed to appear before the police. Anyway, an arrest or remand is not the end of the road in the case,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Congress distanced itself from Mamkootathil, stating that he had been expelled from the party prior to the new case coming to light. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the party removed the Palakkad MLA after realising his alleged wrongdoing. “After that, he is no longer our responsibility, and the party is not answerable for anything,” he said.

Kerala assembly speaker AN Shamseer said he would seek legal opinion on disqualifying the MLA. “Matters regarding him would be discussed by the ethics and privileges committee of the assembly,” he told reporters.