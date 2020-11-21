e-paper
Expelled DMK leader joins BJP in Tamil Nadu

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:17 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
         

Chennai:

Expelled Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K P Ramalingam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chennai on Saturday.

“It is a great sign Ramalingam joined today which will not only weaken the DMK but strengthen the BJP’s base,” said BJP’s Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi.

Ramalingam is a former lawmaker and known loyalist of MK Alagiri, an expelled DMK leader and former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s son. Ramalingam was first suspended from DMK 2014 for backing Alagiri, who has denied reports that he will also join the BJP.

Ramalingam was stripped of DMK’s primary membership and his post as the party’s agriculture wing secretary in April.

A BJP leader said they would brief Shah about the developments in Tamil Nadu and discuss the 2021 assembly elections. Shah is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth 67,378 crore during his visit to Tamil Nadu. He will also meet the state BJP’s core committee, office bearers, and district secretaries.

