Experience and diversity in focus in TVK’s 9-member Tamil Nadu cabinet

Nine ministers were inducted into the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay led cabinet as he was formally sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu by governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party leader and actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay is sworn-in as chief minister of Tamil Nadu. (AP)

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The Lok Bhavan on Sunday released the list of nine candidates who hail from diverse backgrounds with a mixture of political blend.

The candidates are N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj MBBS, K A Sengottaiyan, R Nirmalkumar, A Rajmohan, TK Prabhu, S Keerthana, and P Venkataramanan.

The ministerial portfolios were not allocated on Sunday.

N Anand

N Anand, alias Munusamy is party’s heavy weight general secretary, an alumna of the Calve College Government Higher Secondary School, Puducherry. Anand emerged as a legislator from Thiyagarayanagar assembly constituency in Chennai.

The 61 year old Anand is dubbed as ‘Vijay’s long-time close aide and also a former legislator from the neighbouring ‘Puducherry’ in Bussy constituency.

He won under the Puducherry Munnetra Congress, a party founded by Puducherry’s former speaker P Kannan. He was also the president of Vijay Fans Club in Puducherry.

Aadhav Arjuna

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{{^usCountry}} Aadhav Arjuna Rajendran is the son-in-law of ‘lottery’ King Santiago Martin and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislator Leema Rose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aadhav Arjuna Rajendran is the son-in-law of ‘lottery’ King Santiago Martin and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislator Leema Rose. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A former basketball player, he is TVK’s election strategist and is credited for party’s logistical success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A former basketball player, he is TVK’s election strategist and is credited for party’s logistical success. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He emerged victorious from the Villivakkam constituency, and is the former deputy general secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). He joined TVK in January 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emerged victorious from the Villivakkam constituency, and is the former deputy general secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). He joined TVK in January 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In December 2024, Arjuna penned a book ‘Ellorukkumaana Thalaivar Ambedkar (Ambedkar: A leader for all), which was released by Vijay. KG Arunraj {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In December 2024, Arjuna penned a book ‘Ellorukkumaana Thalaivar Ambedkar (Ambedkar: A leader for all), which was released by Vijay. KG Arunraj {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Forty-six-year-old Arunraj is a doctor turned civil servant in the Income Tax Department, who served the various states including Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Maharashtra. He took voluntary retirement and joined TVK in June 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forty-six-year-old Arunraj is a doctor turned civil servant in the Income Tax Department, who served the various states including Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Maharashtra. He took voluntary retirement and joined TVK in June 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hailing from Thiruchengode, Arunraj is the party’s general secretary of propaganda and policy. Before politics, he was recognised for his medical background and outreach work. He is also an assistant professor at Kilpauk medical college. K A Sengottaiyan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hailing from Thiruchengode, Arunraj is the party’s general secretary of propaganda and policy. Before politics, he was recognised for his medical background and outreach work. He is also an assistant professor at Kilpauk medical college. K A Sengottaiyan {{/usCountry}}

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The 78-year-old seasoned politician and ten-time MLA from Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan is the senior most member in the party.

He was expelled from the AIADMK and now he is the chief coordinator of TVK. He was a close confidante of the late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa. His presence in TVK is expected to add significant boost to TVK’s offering.

R Nirmal Kumar

Hailing from Thiruparankundram assembly, 44-year-old Kumar has a master's in criminology and police administration and served digital wing in both AIADMK and the BJP. He is known for his aggressive digital campaigning and communication skills.

His role in the party strengthened its digital footprint, including its social media presence, allowing TVK to reach out to larger audience surpassing the performance of established political parties.

Rajmohan Arumugam

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Thirty-nine-year-old Rajmohan, a public speaker, emerged victorious in Egmore SC assembly in the April 23 polls.

He is a popular media personality and speaker known as ‘VJ’ or ‘Pro’ and appeals to the urban youth. He provided the cultural translation necessary to engage the Gen-Z voters.

He is known for his popular programme ‘Put Chutney’, and is the propaganda secretary of TVK.

TK Prabhu

Forty-one-year-old TK Prabhu, a dentist by profession, emerged victorious from Karaikudi assembly and comes from a farmers’ family.

He has been active in social welfare through his medical profession and outreach programme of TVK. He received several international certifications on dental implantology from the Germany, Philippines and Korea.

He is party’s Sivagana east district secretary.

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Also Read:TVK forms Tamil Nadu government; C Joseph Vijay sworn in as CM with 9 ministers

S Keerthana

The youngest and lone woman minister, 30-year-old Keerthana is a multilinguist and dubbed as the first woman MLA from Sivagasi assembly constituency, known as the ‘firework capital of the country’.

Keerthana did her graduation in Mathematics and post graduation in Statistics from Central University, Puducherry.

Her recent interaction in Hindi language while seeking votes garnered attention as speaking Hindi is a politically sensitive in the state. She said that language is important for a wider audience and recognition.

P Venkataramanan

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Forty-eight-year-old Venkataramanan is party’s treasurer and has served as a trusted legal and professional adviser to Vijay for several decades. He is a lawyer by profession and also a chartered accountant, representing the professional class within the party’s leadership.

He is a key Brahmin face and emerged victorious in the Mylapore assembly, a Brahmin-influenced constituency.

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