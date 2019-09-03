Explained: How Apache AH-64E choppers add to IAF’s combat capabilities

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:09 IST

The Indian Air Force inducted the first batch of US-made Apache AH-64E at the Pathankot Air Force Station. It is the second US built helicopter to join the IAF arsenal and is considered to be one of the most advanced multi-role combat helicopter. The Apache attack chopper has been customised to suit the IAF’s future requirements and can track up to 128 targets in a minute. The IAF has signed a contract with Boeing and the US government for 22 Apache attack helicopters. The first eight helicopters have been delivered and the last batch is to be delivered by March 2020.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 15:08 IST