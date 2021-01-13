Explained: How much will one dose of Covishield and Covaxin cost?
The first phase of vaccination in India in which healthcare workers will be inoculated first is all set to begin from January 16. The Centre has procured both the vaccines that have got restricted emergency use approval from the Drug Controller General of India. The procurement has been done by the Centre requiring no fund from the state government. The inoculation of frontline workers will be free of cost. But as it is not clear what will happen at the later stage when it comes to the vaccination of common people, the cost factor will come into play.
Covishield vs Covaxin
India is procuring 110 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine at the cost of ₹200 per dose. Taxes are extra. However, this is a special discount price for the Indian government. For other countries and private buyers, the price will go up beyond ₹400 per dose.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was always said to be cheaper than Oxford vaccine, which is known as Covishield in India. But for Centre, there has not been much price difference. The Centre is procuring 38.5 lakh doses of Covaxin at a rate of ₹295 per dose. But as Bharat Biotech is also providing 16.5 lakh doses to the Centre free of cost, the cost per dose comes at ₹206.
Bharat Biotech authorities earlier said that their price will be the same for everyone. Hence, it can be expected that one dose of Covaxin will cost something around ₹295.
At present, states can't choose which vaccine they get, the ministry has clarified.
Price of all vaccines which have been approved across the world (per dose)
Pfizer-BioNTecg: ₹1,431
Moderna: ₹2,348- ₹2,715
Sinopharm: More than ₹5,650
Sinovac Biotech: ₹1,027
Novavax: ₹1,114
Sputnik V: Over ₹734
Johnson & Johnson: ₹734
Several states including Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala have promised free vaccine to all residents.
Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
