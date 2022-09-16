Explainer: Why introducing African Cheetahs brings hope—and several challenges

Tomorrow morning, eight African Cheetahs are to arrive from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park in an effort to reintroduce cheetahs in India after the Asiatic Cheetah became extinct in the 1950s due to indiscriminate hunting. The reintroduction of cheetahs in the Indian landscape is expected to be the first inter-continental translocation globally. But this translocation has been fraught with challenges and controversy for over a decade since then environment minister Jairam Ramesh envisaged the translocation in 2010.

What is the controversy surrounding the cheetah translocation?

First and foremost, several wildlife biologists and wildlife experts have asked if India can provide the expanse of land and resources for cheetahs to thrive once again in India. National Geographic quoted Arjun Gopalaswamy, an independent conservation scientist, saying: “There’s not any chance for free-ranging cheetah populations now. Cheetahs in India perished for a reason… so the first question is, Why is this attempt even being made?”

India’s inviolate wilderness for other big cats like tigers and lions is also shrinking and lacks connectivity. And hence, other conservationists also say that this is nothing but a vanity project. “This is not a conservation priority for India. If the introduction of African cheetah is so important, why doesn’t it figure in our National Wildlife Action Plan? The Asiatic Lion does figure in it. It’s a vanity project. Isn’t the Asiatic Lion as a predator higher up the food chain than the cheetah? All the ecological roles and functions claimed as benefits from the introduction of African Cheetahs would be more than fulfilled by the translocated lions,” wildlife biologist and conservation scientist, Ravi Chellam, said on July 21, when Namibia and India inked the agreement to transfer eight African Cheetahs to India.

Another important reason for widespread criticism of the project is that Kuno National Park was initially identified for the translocation of the Asiatic Lion from Gujarat’s Gir where an isolated population of around 600 are surviving, but are threatened because of the lack of genetic diversity and a larger range distribution for their habitat. The government was, however, not keen on translocating the Asiatic Lion to Kuno. Why? A senior official in the environment ministry put it like this: “That’s a political issue. It’s completely hypothetical with no science to explain.”

On July 25, while answering a question raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay (Kaka) Patil on whether the government has been trying to translocate Asiatic Lions into different parts of the country, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state for environment informed Lok Sabha that “a committee was constituted by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change to assess the suitability of habitat for lions in potential sites in Gujarat and make recommendations regarding the facilitation of the natural dispersal of lions and the modalities for the establishment of the lion population in newly identified sites in the state of Gujarat.” These charismatic animals are also political symbols, and state and central governments see them as ambassadors of certain states, officials explained.

On January 28, 2020, the Supreme Court allowed the Centre to introduce the African Cheetah to a suitable habitat in India. The court was hearing an application filed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) seeking permission for the introduction of the African Cheetah from Namibia as the court is monitoring the government’s ambitious project.

The apex court set up a three-member committee, consisting of the former director of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), Ranjitsinh, a retired Indian Forest Service officer, and having officials from the environment ministry guide the NTCA in deciding on the issue.

How is the African Cheetah different from the Asiatic Cheetah?

There are less than 7,500 cheetahs in the wild today, according to the Cheetah Conservation Fund. The cheetah is listed as “Vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. Two subspecies, the Asiatic Cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus venaticus) and the Northwest African Cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus hecki) are listed as “Critically Endangered”. The cheetah is found in only 9% of its historic range in Africa, of which 77% is outside of protected areas. The species is nearly extinct in its entire Asian range, except for a remnant population in Iran, about 20 individuals or less.

The one being introduced in India is Acinonyx jubatus jubatus is the southern/eastern African Cheetah, and its range includes the eight countries of Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Angola, Zambia, Tanzania, and Kenya. This is the largest population of wild cheetahs in the world. Smaller, fragmented populations of Acinonyx jubatus soemerengii, the Horn of Africa Cheetah, also called the Somali Cheetah, are found in some parts of Ethiopia and some of the Horn of Africa countries.