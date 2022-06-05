Explosion that killed 13 at factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur caught on CCTV

An explosion at a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur - about 80 km from Delhi - that killed at least 13 people has been caught on CCTV footage. More than 30 people were at the factory when the massive blast took place on Saturday afternoon.

A 25-second video- that has now surfaced - shows objects flying in the air as the explosion rocked the factory. A car is seen parked in a street but smoke and dust soon fill the air after the blast, reducing visibility.

An inquiry has been ordered by chief minister Yogi Adityanath into the incident at the Dhaulana industrial area of Hapur. The explosion, which took place at around 3 pm, was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged with the impact, the police said.

"The kind of material that had exploded will only be clear after the FSL (forensic) report. We have recovered plastic pallets from the spot. These pallets are used in toy guns with firecrackers on Diwali. These pallets were being made inside the factory," superintendent of police, Hapur, Deepak Bhuker, told news agency ANI.

A first information report (FIR) - under sections 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304 (culpable homicide), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (negligence endangering human life), and 338 (grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code - has been filed against the owner of the factory, Dilshad, and director, Wasim, according to the ANI report.

Meanwhile, protests were seen at the site on Sunday. "We demand compensation of ₹1 crore each to the affected families and sealing of all illegally-run factories," Kisan Mazdoor Sangh's Brahm Sing Rana told reporters.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the deaths in the incident. “The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in providing treatment to the injured and all possible help,” the prime minister tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

